These 'Mr. Robot' Season 4 & Season 1 Parallels May Reveal The Show's Endgame

It's funny how TV fans are so afraid of spoilers, and yet also spend so much time trying to figure out what's going to happen. Case in point: there have already been a trove of theories about how Mr. Robot will end, and some viewers think they've cracked the code. Reddit users like andrewgark have pointed out that, six episodes in, the current season seems to be closely mirroring the show's first in ways that can't be pure coincidence. If it's a purposeful parallel, that could tell fans a lot about what future episodes will bring and where things might end up by the series finale.

Here are all of the ways Season 4 has mirrored Season 1 so far… and what that might mean for Mr. Robot's endgame.

1. Episode 1

Season 1: "eps1.0_hellofriend.mov"

Elliot hacks a man accused of pedophilia (the owner of a coffee shop who is running a child pornography website), whose life is then destroyed. Elliot is then introduced to the plan to take down Evil Corp. In the end, he is kidnapped and dragged to a meeting with Evil Corp's interim CTO, Tyrell Wellick.

Season 4: "401 Unauthorized"

Elliot hacks a man accused of pedophilia (a lawyer who live chats in appropriately with underage girls), who then takes his own life. Elliot introduces the plan to take down the Dark Army. In the end, his is drugged and wakes up to a meeting with Evil Corp's CEO, Philip Price.

2. Episode 2

Season 1: "eps1.1_ones-and-zer0es.mpeg"

Elliot declines Tyrell's offer to work together. He opens up to Mr. Robot about the death of his father. Drug dealer Fernando Vera is introduced for the first time.

Season 4: "402 Payment Required"

Elliot accepts Price's offer to work together. He opens up to Darlene about the death of their mother. Drug dealer Fernando Vera is mentioned for the first time in the season.

3. Episode 3

Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network

Season 1: "eps1.2_d3bug.mkv"

This episode goes in-depth on the season's villain, Tyrell, and his motivations. Tyrell doesn't get promoted to CTO and is furious. Meanwhile, Elliot goes on a date with Shayla.

Season 4: "403 Forbidden"

This episode goes in-depth on the season's villain, Whiterose, and her backstory and motivations. Tyrell gets promoted to CEO and is despondent. Meanwhile, Elliot goes on a date with Olivia.

4. Episode 4

Season 1: "eps1.3_da3m0ns.mp4"

In the most surreal episode of the season, Elliot wanders through a withdrawal-fueled hallucination full of character exploration and cryptic imagery.

Season 4: "404 Not Found"

In the most surreal episode of the season, Elliot wanders through a wintry dreamscape full of character exploration and cryptic imagery.

5. Episode 5

Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network

Season 1: "eps1.4_3xpl0its.wmv"

Elliot executes a seemingly impossible heist, infiltrating a high-security facility (Steel Mountain) and overcoming a series of obstacles in order to successfully hack Evil Corp. In the end, Vera kidnaps Shayla.

Season 4: "405 Method Not Allowed"

Elliot executes a seemingly impossible heist, infiltrating a high-security facility (Virtual Reality) and overcoming a series of obstacles in order to successfully hack the Deus Group. In the end, Vera kidnaps Krista.

6. Episode 6

Season 1: "eps1.5_br4ve-trave1er.asf"

Vera holds someone important to Elliot (Shayla) captive in order to get something out of Elliot. The episode ends with a character (Shayla) in the trunk of Vera's car.

Season 4: "406 Not Acceptable"

Vera holds someone important to Elliot (Krista) captive in order to get something out of Elliot. The episode ends with a character (Elliot) in the trunk of Vera's car.

7. Episode 7

Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network

Season 1: "eps1.6_v1ew-s0urce.flv"

In a mournful episode, Elliot grapples with the death of someone close to him (Shayla) who was killed by Vera. Meanwhile, Evil Corp's Tyrell Wellick murders the female companion of his nemesis, Scott Knowles.

Season 4: "407 Proxy Authentication Required"

If Season 4's seventh episode mirrors Season 1's seventh episode, Elliot will soon be mourning the death of Krsita at the hands of Vera. Meanwhile, could Evil Corp's Philip Price murder the female companion of his nemesis, Whiterose? Minister Zhang's assistant better watch her back.

8. Episode 8

Season 1: "eps1.7_wh1ter0se.m4v"

The first time Elliot and Whiterose meet. The season's many twists start to unfold, as Darlene is revealed to be Elliot's sister.

Season 4: "408 Request Timeout"

Will this be the first time that Elliot and Whiterose come face-to-face this season? (It would be appropriate, given the title's reference to Whiterose's favorite subject: time.) Expect a huge twist in this episode that will reframe everything that came before, just like the Darlene twist reframed all of Season 1.

9. Episode 9

Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network

Season 1: "eps1.8_m1rr0r1ng.qt"

The rest of the season's twists unfold, as Mr. Robot is revealed to be part of Elliot's own personality. Elliot executes the Five Nine hack.

Season 4: "409 Conflict"

In Season 4's second episode, it was teased that there was another aspect of Elliot's personality besides Mr. Robot that had yet to reveal itself. Given that the ninth episode of Season 1 is when part of Elliot's dissociated personality was revealed, this would be the perfect time to finally unveil who "the other one" is. It will also probably end in Elliot finally executing his hack against the Deus Group.

10. Episode 10

Season 1: "eps1.9_zer0-day.avi"

After a three-day gap, Elliot awakens to find the world in turmoil after he successfully brought down Evil Corp. The company's EVP dies by suicide live on air. The season ends with an unseen person knocking on Elliot's door.

Season 4: "410 Gone"

While Season 1 only had 10 episodes, Season 4 will have 13; where do those three extra episodes fit in? How about in that mysterious three-day gap that occurred between Episode 9 and Episode 10 of Season 1? It looks like "410 Gone" and the next two episodes ("411 Length Required" and "412 Precondition Failed") will actually follow the fallout of the hack instead of skipping over it.

That would mean that the final episode, "413 Payload Too Large," will mirror Season 1's finale. Will the series end with one of the villains — either Philip Price or Whiterose — dying by suicide like James Plouffe? Even if Whiterose claims to have succeeded in her efforts to bring back everyone who's died (her lover, Elliot's father, Angela), the series may still end ambiguously. Just like Season 1, Season 4 could close with a knock on Elliot's door, but cut to black before he can open it and reveal the truth — a confounding cliffhanger that answers some questions but leaves enough unresolved to keep fans guessing and theorizing forever.