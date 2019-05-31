Things are about to get a whole lot more complicated for Elle and Noah. On Thursday, Netflix released new details about The Kissing Booth 2, and it looks like the movie's central couple could be pulled apart by two new additions to the cast. Legends of Tomorrow star Maisie Richardson-Sellers has joined the second film as a "seemingly perfect" college student who is attracted to Jacob Elordi's Noah, while newcomer Taylor Perez is set to play Elle's (Joey King) new classmate Marco, per Deadline. Add in a long-distance romance and some college application drama, and you have the recipe for an angst-filled sequel to the 2018 hit.

Netflix's official description for the sequel reads:

"Elle Evans just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs."

There's definitely a love triangle (love square?) brewing, which should lead to plenty of drama and swoonworthy moments between Elle and Noah. And really, could fans ask for anything more from the surprise breakout hit that helped revive the rom-come genre?

Last summer, The Kissing Booth became an instant hit on Netflix and made the streamer a home for pleasant rom-com surprises, including To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Dumplin. Additionally the young cast-members have become in demand stars, especially King, who is garnering Emmy buzz for her role in Hulu's The Act. That made a sequel seem both inevitable and a little tricky to pull off, but the streamer has managed to get everyone back for a second round of teen romance. In addition to King and Elordi, Joel Courtney is also returning as Elle's best friend and Noah's brother, Lee.

The first movie was based on a self-published novel by Beth Reekles, but the sequel doesn't have any source material to draw from — at least not yet. The author hasn't released a sequel to her book, but it looks like one's on the way, according to Penguin Random House. Reekles' The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance is set for a spring 2020 release, and the plot sounds very similar to the next movie's. It's unclear which will arrive first: the new movie or the book, but one thing they both have in common are some serious roadblocks for reformed bad boy Noah and Elle. With two potential new love interests on the scene it sounds like there's a chance the couple is about to realize that keeping their romance a secret from Lee was nothing compared to the unavoidable realities of growing up.

Filming for The Kissing Booth 2 is currently underway, and you can expect the sequel to arrive some time in 2020. That gives rom-com fans plenty of time to emotionally prepare themselves for the tricky next phase of Elle and Noah's relationship.