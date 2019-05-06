Confession: I am a total candle fiend. From the gorgeous choices at Diptyque (my personal go-to) to the beauty world's new obsession, Boy Smells (try the 'Kush' candle and tell me it isn't one of the best things you've ever smelt!), I am hooked. But there has always been a fair bit of talk about whether burning candles can actually be harmful for you. With this in mind, I looked into whether there's any truth to this claim, and I also sourced the best non-toxic candles that are all-natural and smell amazing.

First up, it's worth addressing the claim that burning candles can be harmful to people and/or the environment. The Telegraph reports that paraffin wax, which many candles are made from, can be harmful to us when burned. Paraffin wax is made from petroleum waste, and therefore can create "toxic benzene and toleuene chemicals, both of which are known carcinogens," writes the newspaper. They also write that "breathing them in is as bad for your health as second-hand smoke." They say that the scents and dyes used in candles may result in asthma attacks and allergies.

These are pretty bold claims, but are they backed up by science? A theory discussed on the NHS website (but is apparently yet to be published in a journal) perhaps adds some clout to the theory that candles are bad for us. Scientists found that the smoke produced by certain candles can be linked to illnesses as serious as cancer. Burning candles made from paraffin wax is apparently an "unrecognised source of exposure to indoor air pollution," the NHS website quotes from the 238th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society.

Many of these claims, however, remain unproven due to lack of research. So it's worth bearing that in mind.

But if you're at all concerned, there are a number of candles that are made from natural wax and are therefore 'non toxic'. They avoid paraffin wax, and many also opt for cotton wicks for a safer, cleaner burn. Take a look at my choice of the best ones:

Pur Invigorate Single Wick Candle £18 Pur Pur candles all use soy wax, natural essential oils, and cotton wicks to ensure totally natural burning, every time. This Lemongrass scent is super uplifting, and suitable for the warmer spring/summer seasons. Buy Now

Goop Scented Candle — Church £66 Goop Goop's candles are expensive but — in my opinion — worth it. They are made from Soy bean and all have special cotton wicks, which require a little extra trimming. Not only do they look super chic, they burn for up to 65 hours, and smell rich, mysterious, and luxurious. Buy Now

Neom Organics Happiness Candle £16 Cult Beauty All Neom candles use organic ingredients, and this one features neroli, mimosa, and lemon, for the perfect uplifting spring home fragrance. It'll look super chic on your bedside table, and oh, it's under £20. Buy Now

Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Candle £42 Liberty Aromatherapy Associates' candle promises 'inner peace', and the fact that it is made from soy wax and contains frankincense and cardamom helps fulfil this promise. It's definitely on the higher end of the price spectrum, but this is the perfect candle to light at the end of a stressful day and unwind with. Buy Now

The Handmade Soap Company Lemongrass & Cedarwood candle £15.95 The Handmade Soap Company This hand-poured candle is all natural and made from soy wax, rather than anything using paraffin. Its uplifting scent means it's just as good to use when you wake up as when you relax before bed. Buy Now