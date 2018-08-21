It's been clear for a while now that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are the internet's new It couple, and Monday night, they solidified their place as celebrity royalty. The cutest moments between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the 2018 VMAs had fans on social media freaking out in a big way.

The couple has been an enigma for a couple months now, and it's not at all surprising that people are into following their every move. Grande and the Saturday Night Live Star are somehow both notoriously private and very in much in the public eye, and they've moved from casually dating to being straight up engaged in a very short amount of time, so that's naturally piqued an interest.

They're young, they're in love, they're aloof, and people are feeling it. Everyone was tweeting about them from the moment they arrived, and the excitement did not dull as the show went on. Not only was the couple looking cozy and in love on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, but they also were running through various television cameras' frames, probably hoping to escape the spotlight to gaze into each others' eyes some more.

As soon as they stepped onto the carpet, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Davidson's bracelet honored their relationship. It said "A.G.D.," which presumably stands for "Ariana Grande Davidson." Awww.

They also shared a kiss as the pop star hopped up from her seat when her name was announced as the winner of best pop song for "No Tears Left To Cry." She also thanked him at the end of her speech, saying "Pete Davidson, thank you for existing."

More to come...