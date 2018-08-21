Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson walked their first red (or pink) carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, and the duo showed off some very impressive jewelry. One accessory in particular had fans wondering if Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are already married. Bustle reached out to representatives of both Davidson and Grande, but had not received a response at time of publication.

The couple were only on the pink carpet for a short while, but it was long enough for fans to take in every single detail of their outfits. Not only was Grande's engagement ring on display, but Pete Davidson was wearing what appeared to be an Ariana Grande bracelet on his right wrist. The beaded bracelet, as eagle eyed fan on Twitter @grandeari_ita noted, appeared to have the letters AGD spelled out on it, bracketed by hearts. AGD, as the Twitter user surmised, for Ariana Grande Davidson.

Now, just because these initials were spotted around Davidson's wrist doesn't mean that the two have continued on the fast track to marriage. It's possible that the bracelet was just a way for Davidson to show his love for his VMAs-performing fiancée. After all, they are engaged, and putting their names together is really just another way of symbolizing their upcoming union. It doesn't mean they've already tied the knot. That said, if Grande and Davidson were already married, it wouldn't be that surprising to fans. After all, the "God Is a Woman" singer and the Saturday Night Live performer are pretty much the definition of whirlwind romance at this point.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

