These Photos Of George H.W. Bush Honor Major Milestones In His Life

With his recent death, Americans are taking the time to look back at photos of George H.W. Bush to remember his life, his highs and lows, and the national impact of the Bush family political dynasty. The 41st president of the United States died at age 94.

The former president had been in and out of the hospital since his wife, Barbara Bush, died on April 17 at the age of 92. He and Barbara were married for 73 years before she passed away. The couple had been in declining health, but George H.W. held the distinction of being America's longest-living president.

The Bush family is now in the midst of planning its second funeral this year. Bush's illustrious career in highly public positions includes several government jobs before serving 41st president of the United States. Upon Bush's death, George W. Bush released the following statement through a spokesperson:

Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.

Bush and his wife were teenage sweethearts who had six children after marrying. Two of their children became politicians: former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. In memory of their father, below are moments in the life of the the late Bush Sr., as told in pictures that depict his relationship with Barbara, his career, and even his love for baseball.

Inauguration Day Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock In 1989, George H.W. Bush was sworn in as the 41st president of the United States.

Barbara Bush's Funeral Handout/Getty Images News/Getty Images Barbara's funeral was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. Bush wore socks embroidered with books to celebrate Barbara's dedication to literacy.

The First Pitch Pool/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Bush was a baseball fan and cheered for his local team, the Houston Astros. He surprised fans on April 12 when he threw the first pitch at Astros game against the Kansas City Royals.

A Love Story Bush's storybook romance with his wife started when they were teenagers, survived World War II separation, survived the death of their first daughter to leukemia, and to the end, their affection seemed to be still going strong. Bush gave Barbara a love letter every year on Jan. 6, their wedding anniversary, reported the New York Post. According to the paper, Jeb read one of the letters Bush wrote Barbara, dated 1994: Will you marry me? Oops, I forgot, we did that 49 years ago. I was very happy on that day in 1945, but I’m even happier today. You have given me joy that few men know… I have climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara’s husband. Now that's some serious relationship goals.

World War II Bush was a World War II veteran who enlisted in the Navy after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His aircraft went down during an operation against the Japanese, but he was rescued by a U.S. submarine. Bush avoided being captured, tortured, and eaten by cannibals — a fate that his comrades did not escape. Bush would spend the next month with the submarine to help rescue other pilots.

A Very Presidential Photo Photographer Paul Morse captured this now iconic picture of four former presidents, three former first ladies (plus one current one). Behind Bush from left to right: Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump.

Bush The President Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. During his presidency he witnessed the fall of Berlin Wall, signed the Immigration Act of 1990 (which increased legal immigration to the United States), and controversially pulled the United States into the Persian Gulf War.

Like Father, Like Son Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Bush's oldest son and former Texas governor would go on to follow in his footsteps, serving as the 43rd president of the United States.

Before He Was President Prior to being president, Bush held other government positions. He was the vice president to Ronald Reagan, the director of Central Intelligence, and an ambassador to the United Nations.

90th Birthday Eric Shea/Getty Images News/Getty Images Bush's age didn't stop him from having some adrenaline-filled fun. On his 90th birthday he jumped out of a helicopter with a parachute.