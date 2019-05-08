Two days after announcing his birth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed the name of their firstborn son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. And if that name immediately makes you think about a certain teen drama on the CW, you're not alone, because these royal baby name tweets highlight its connection to Riverdale and its fellow redheaded protagonist.

New parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared baby Archie's name on Instagram on Wednesday, May 8, along with a photo of Meghan and Harry introducing their new son to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. The sweet moment came after they posed for photos for the first time as a family of three at a photo call inside Windsor Castle, where the Duke and Duchess showed off their newborn to the press. "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm," Meghan told the gathered reporters about what Archie has been like in the first few days of his life.

In the days leading up to his birth, reports about what Baby Sussex would be named filled the Internet, with the Daily Express writing on Monday that Harry and Meghan's baby's name would reportedly "unify" the U.S. and the U.K. While it's hard to tell if that prediction came true, it's clear that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has at least united Twitter in its desire to reference Riverdale and Archie Andrews.

The Riverdale Twist Nobody Saw Coming

Every season of Riverdale brings plenty of twists and turns that fans have never seen coming, but the Gargoyle King and the Farm have nothing on Archie suddenly becoming the royal baby. Way to keep everyone on their toes, Riverdale!

And The Crossover Event Of The Year

Naturally, with all of the Riverdale connections being pointed out online, show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa couldn't help but pitch everyone's dream crossover event. "Best. Crossover. Ever. #Riverdale goes ROYAL," he tweeted, alongside a photo of the Sussex family and Archie and Betty with their own newborns, from the comics. "Congrats to the Meghan and Harry #archie!"

He's Already Got A Great Nickname Picked Out

Regardless of whether or not Meghan and Harry have been catching up on Netflix in the weeks leading up to her birth, they definitely have to be calling their baby Archiekins in private, right?

Archie Harrison: Royal Baby, Meme King

Twitter's current favorite meme comes from a 2017 ABC News story about a teen texting her mother during a home invasion. According to The Cut, the teen's phone autocorrected her message to read, "I'm baby, call 911," and a screenshot of the moment went viral on Tumblr and Instagram before finally becoming one of Twitter's most universal and relatable in-jokes. And while most people use "i'm baby" to represent a feeling or a state of mind, Archie comics can now, literally, declare that Archie is baby, thanks to Meghan and Harry.

The Perfect Occasion To Marathon Riverdale

Sure, you've been meaning to catch up on all of the episodes you missed ahead of the Season 3 finale, but now that the Royal Family is involved, you have no excuses not to return to Riverdale.

The Inspiration Behind The Name

The infamous stimulant that caused dark side effects for the residents of Riverdale has a shockingly delightful name, one that can be used as a euphemism for just about anything, as Ira Madison III's tweet proves.

But What's Jughead's Title Now?

Meghan and Harry's Archie might not be getting a royal title — he will instead be called Master Archie, according to Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English — but that doesn't mean that Archie Andrews can't become an Earl if he wants to.

Everyone's Going To Be Watching Now

If this doesn't make you want to tune in and see the adventures of the royal baby's namesake, we don't know what will.

We Already Know Exactly Who He'll Look Like

And it's neither the Duke nor the Duchess. "and y'all thought you were the biggest Riverdale stans," Netflix's official Instagram account wrote in a post featuring KJ Apa's face photoshopped onto a photo of the Sussex family. "Welcome royal baby Archie, earl of Riverdale." Hey, it's not a bad person to take after!

While the name Archie Harrison was not what anyone was expecting for the royal baby name, it's clear that it was chosen with love, care, and after watching a fair amount of Netflix while waiting for the baby to make his way into the world. Here's hoping that he grows up to be a redhead, just like his father and his CW namesake!