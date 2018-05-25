Spoilers ahead. Over the past few years, Star Wars fans have gotten used to a certain kind of cameo. Rumblings about famous actors hiding in plain sight under the masks of stormtroopers (like Daniel Craig in The Force Awakens) have followed every recent Star Wars release, but the cameos in Solo: A Star Wars Story are different. If there's a famous stormtrooper in Solo: A Star Wars Story, he or she hasn't made themselves known. Instead, most of the Solo: A Star Wars Story cameos are ones fans can actually spot, assuming they've got great vision and an ear for voices.

Solo takes place over a decade before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, so fans shouldn't expect any cameos from a young Luke Skywalker or Princess Leia. And despite hope of a cameo from Harrison Ford or Billy Dee Williams (the original Han Solo and Lando Calrissian), both actors from the original trilogy are absent from the film. However, there are other original Star Wars trilogy alumni who do make cameo appearances in Solo: A Star Wars Story as brand new characters. Instead of being covered up for their cameos, both original trilogy actors get to show their real faces for once in the galaxy far, far away. And they're two of the best Solo: A Star Wars cameos.

Warwick Davis

Longtime Star Wars actor Warwick Davis returns in Solo to play Weazel, a key member of Enfys Nest's crew, the Cloud-Riders. Described on the official Star Wars website as a "dangerous marauder," Enfys Nest isn't exactly what they appear.

Fans will recognize Davis as the actor who got his start playing the Ewok Wicket in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi. He later returned to the franchise for a brief appearance in Star Wars: Episode I — the Phantom Menace, in which he reportedly played the same character as he does in Solo, according to a report from io9. That same report also states that Davis' daughter, Annabelle, also did some work for the movie, and that the she and her father git to play dueling droids on set.

Ray Park

Fellow Phantom Menace actor Ray Park made his long-awaited return to the live action Star Wars franchise in Solo, reprising his role as the villainous Darth Maul. The last time Park portrayed the character on screen, Maul was cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans who have only seen the live action films might have been under the impression that he had died, but fans of the animated Star Wars: The Clone War series know that Maul actually survived, and in Solo, he is revealed as the head of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn.

Sam Witwer

Sam Witwer has voiced Darth Maul in various animated Star Wars series and television events since 2011, when he made his debut on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and most recently voiced the character in Star Wars: Rebels. While Park appears as the physical form of Darth Maul in Solo, it is Witwer that provides the voice.

Jon Favreau

Iron Man director Jon Favreau voices the CGI character of Rio in Solo. As an alien with four arms and a master pilot, Favreau isn't exactly easy to recognize. This isn't the only time fans will see Favreau's name in connection to the Star Wars franchise. The filmmaker is also set to write and executive produce a live action Star Wars series for Disney.

Anthony Daniels

Anthony Daniels, the only actor to have appeared in all live action Star Wars films, is stepping out of his C-3PO metal suit for Solo. In the movie, he plays a human slave working in the Kessel Mines. He can be seen motioning for Chewie and his fellow Wookies to follow him to safety in the midst of revolutionary chaos.

Clint Howard

Solo director Ron Howard's brother, Clint Howard, also makes a cameo in the film. He plays a man working at a cantina, refereeing forced droid fights. He gets into a brief altercation with L3, the film's main droid and Lando's co-pilot.

