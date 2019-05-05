A girl is not messing around anymore. Arya Stark cemented her status as most badass assassin ever in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3, when she did her signature dagger-drop move and took out the Night King. The big bad shattered into a million pieces, dramatically ending the battle between the living and the dead. While fans might not have suspected Arya to come out of left field to finish off the Night King, there is one person that fans have long hoped would meet the business end of Arya's dagger sooner or later. And the following theories on how Arya will kill Cersei before the final episode of Game of Thrones prove that fans have literally been thinking about this forever.

In Episode 3, Melisandre reminded Arya of her previous prophecy from Season 3, when she told Arya she would shut "brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes." The brown eyes could have referred to any number of Arya's victims, such as the Waif, Meryn Trant, or the Freys. Clearly, blue eyes meant the Night King. In Episode 3, Melisandre even changed the order in which she listed the eyes, lingering on blue in the last place. But in the original prophecy, blue comes before green. Meaning Arya would kill first the Night King, then Cersei, whose eyes are famously Lannister-green.

After Maggy the Frog's prophecy on "The Valonqar," Cersei has spent her whole life suspecting that Tyrion would be the cause of her eventual demise. Book readers, however, believed that Jaime might be a more likely contender for bringing down Cersei's reign of terror. However, now it seems like the job will likely fall to the top assassin in Westeros, Arya Stark. After all, high Valyrian is gender neutral, which means "Valonqar" could just as easily refer to a little sister.

She'll Steal Jaime's Face

Since a girl learned how to become no one, fans have wondered if Arya would steal Jaime's face in order to get close enough to kill Cersei. This would fulfill the valonqar theory twice over. Most fans hoped that Jaime might die in the battle against the Night King, enabling Arya to borrow his face. But alas, Jaime is still 100 percent alive, which means Arya would have to dispatch the kingslayer herself if she wanted to use his face. If she ever learns the truth about what Jaime did to Bran, then she'd definitely have the motive to take down both of the Lannister twins at once.

She'll Steal Euron's Face

Cersei might still love Jaime, but he did just abandon her and head north to fight alongside her enemies. Despite their history, it's possible she won't be in the mood to get close to her formal lover so soon. Right now there's only one man that she's letting into her royal bedchamber: Euron Greyjoy. Wiping out Euron and using his face to take down Cersei would kill two birds with one stone for Arya, her family, and her new queen. In addition, Pop Sugar points out that Euron could also be called "Valonqar," since he's Balon Greyjoy's younger brother.

She'll Use The Catspaw Dagger

Whoever's face she decides to wear, one thing seems totally certain: Arya will kill Cersei using the Catspaw Dagger. The Catspaw Dagger is the Valyrian steel dagger she obtained in Season 7, after Littlefinger gave it to Bran and Bran passed it along to Arya. It's the dagger that was used in the assassination attempt on Bran back in Season 1 Episode 2, and it's the same dagger Arya used to destroy the Night King. Jess Joho of Mashable writes that "the Catspaw Dagger has become a symbol of Arya as the avenging angel of death for House Starks." It's only fitting that she uses the weapon that helped kick off the War of the Five Kings to end the feud between the Starks and the Lannisters once and for all.