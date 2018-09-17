Mandy Moore might have the night off from work shooting her hit NBC drama This Is Us to attend the 2018 Emmy Awards, but she'll always be Rebecca Pearson. The actor and singer walked the red carpet as herself, but she still had some time to dish on what's in store for her character. Mandy Moore dished on This Is Us Season 3 on the Emmy Awards red carpet, and her comments will make fans breathe a big sigh of relief.

"It's exciting," Moore told E! News on the red carpet. "I feel like this season, selfishly from my perspective, has a little bit more light and levity." Yes, you read that correctly — levity on This Is Us. In fact, Moore went on to say that fans can expect a lot of fun from this coming season, meaning viewers can finally put away their tissue boxes. "I think I cried all of the tears physically possible last season, so I'm happy that we're exploring — at least this first half of the season — Jack and Rebecca's courtship," Moore added.

