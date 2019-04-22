There is a very credible threat coming straight for Winterfell (and all the humans of Westeros) in this last season of Game Of Thrones, so tensions are running especially high. However, the sore feelings between Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark are truly off the charts. And, this tension was on full display when the two reunited in the second episode of Season 8, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," and Bran pulled the ultimate boss move, quoting one of Jaime's famous Season 1 line. And these memes and tweets about Bran's "Things we do for love" comment to Jaime show just how effective the call out really was.

Bran uttered the words to Jaime as the prince stood before Dany, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and the rest of the leaders of the North, making a case for why they should let him join their fight. Of course, to the others in the room, the sentence was just another one of Bran's odd observations, but fans at home know better.

"The things we do for love" is the exact sentence that Jaime said in the first episode of Game of Thrones as he pushed Bran out a window after the child accidentally caught Cersei and Jaime having sex. And though Bran didn't reveal this particular fact to his family, the comment definitely let Jaime know that Bran might be willing to forgive, but he's not going to forget. It's a very full circle moment, and as you'd expect, Twitter was aflame when this scene took place.

1. The Reaction

Everyone in the room was dead quiet after Bran's seemingly odd declaration. It doesn't seem like anyone knew the exact meaning behind those words, but it is certain that their qualms with Jaime aren't as personal as Bran's.

2. What's Jaime to do?

While everyone else sort of stayed out of the exchange, Jaime was at a loss for words, as one would be.

3. If words could kill

Again, Jaime was shook, to say the least.

4. The side eye of it all

There's nowhere for Jaime to hide, so he just has to awkwardly take the burn.

5. Surprise

It's unclear what Jaime expected walking into Winterfell, where all of his past enemies and people he's wronged have gathered in one spot. But, again, it's obvious that he didn't expect Bran to call him out like that.

6. Respect

Bran, being all-seeing and pretty much all-knowing, has had some great lines this season so far. And this one is a prime example of why fans love him.

7. Three-Eyed Raven, Master of Burns

Bran didn't have to go that hard, but he did. He did it for the fans.

8. Bran: 1, Jaime: 0

How is Jaime supposed to fight now that he's been murdered by Bran?

9. The Confusion

Again, to be a fly on the wall in this room would be the ultimate wish. The energy from everyone there must have been intense.

10. Jaime was attacked

Lannisters have enemies everywhere nowadays, but Jaime really was shocked by Bran's confrontation.

11. We're All Shook

Even for audience members back at home, they're still reeling from this massive zinger.

12. We have to laugh, though

Especially if you're not Jaime, it was a tense moment but funny as hell, considering Jaime had it coming.

13. Bran, King of Comebacks

There's a theory that Bran is the Night King, but last night's episode proved that he's actually the King of Comebacks.

With Bran around to stare knowingly (and creepily) into everyone's souls, it's only a matter of time before he says something else super profound.