These Twitter Reactions To Zayn’s Pink Suit At The Grammys Prove Fans Are In Love With His Colorful Look

Everyone loves a man in a suit, especially if it's Zayn Malik in a pink suit. The former One Direction singer showed up to the 2018 Grammys dressed in a gorgeous dusty rose suit with a crisp white oxford shirt, colorful dinosaur socks, and loafers. In addition to signing a letter of support for the Time's Up movement, Malik also work an embroidered white rose on his blazer's lapel in lieu of a real white rose like the other attendees of the evening. He looked as handsome and dapper as ever, and his fans definitely took note. Seconds after Gigi Hadid's boo stepped foot on the carpet, Malik's fans immediately started tweeting up a storm to comment on his awards show look.

There's no word on who designed Zayn Malik's beautiful suit, but fans could care less — they just love the fact that their favorite singer decided to add some color to the red carpet in the playful ensemble (paired with his infamous smoldering look).

"That Zayn suit clearly comes straight outta my dreams (and btw he's gonna debut new music tonight for sure) #GRAMMYs," tweeted @FlaviaSileo. Another Twitter user @93zkid wrote, "The world didn’t know the meaning of perfection until you see Zayn Malik wearing a pink suit, that’s all."

Here's a look at Zayn in all his pink glory.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let's get another angle, shall we?

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pink should be Malik's new signature color.

Here is what other Malik fans are saying on social media.

1. The Beyonce Double Take

Basically, shook.

2. Brb, Actually Screaming

Not just screaming. A lot of screaming.

3. The Beginning And End Of All Pink Suits

All of the other pink suits can go home now.

5. Introducing Zayn Malik, The Fashion Icon

A moment of silence and appreciation, please.

6. The World Loves A Man In A (Pink) Suit

SO good.

7. Who Cares About The Awards When You've Got Zayn's Suit?

Nothing else matters.

8. Zaddy Zayn

Here for Zaddy.

9. R.I.P. Me

It looks like Malik owes everyone an apology for causing his fans to "die" from his good looks.

10. Dreams Do Come True

Remember to keep dreaming big, y'all.

11. Thank You For Giving Us What We Needed

Void filled.

While you might think Malik's only purpose for going to the Grammys was to wear the pink suit, there is another arguably more important reason. The musician was nominated for an actually Grammy. Malik's song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Taylor Swift from the Fifty Shades Darker movie soundtrack was up for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Unfortunately, he did not win, as the duo lost to "How Far I'll Go" from Moana. But it's all good. Malik definitely walked away a big winner tonight in the fashion department.