Thanks to TikTok, “dollcore,” aka the fashion trend that encourages style savants to dress up like real-life Polly Pockets or Bratz dolls, has been taking over For You pages. But even before it gained traction on the social media app, one designer has always been a fan of the toy-inspired theme: Marc Jacobs.

Between the oversized, exaggerated silhouettes his models typically wear on his namesake label’s runways and the supersized “It shoes” that could accompany a Barbie wardrobe set (see: the Kiki boots), the New York-based designer is a dollcore OG. Naturally, when the designer mounted his Fall 2025 show on Monday, June 30, at the New York Public Library, his front-row attendees paid homage to his marionettish sensibilities by dressing like dolls themselves. Enter: Julia Fox and her ’fit.

Julia’s Peak Coquette Look

Fox is no stranger to being dressed by designers for their fashion shows. In fact, the Uncut Gems actor is such a style chameleon that she’s known to match a brand’s fashion ethos effortlessly — be that Diesel’s grunge or Willy Chavarria’s street style ease.

She proved her fashion flexibility once more at the Marc Jacobs show, where all 19 models looked like chic dolls in the most outlandish, cartoonish sense. Fox’s take on the doll-inspired aesthetic, in comparison, was somehow both more toned down and more risqué.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

She wore a boudoir-leaning babydoll dress in a pale blush with hyperbolic elements. The plunging lace that draped over her chest, for example, featured oversized sleeves that sat inches away from her shoulders, hanging on them instead of lying flat. Meanwhile, her tulle bubble skirt, accented by a lone dainty bow, was extra voluminous. Even her satin pumps were absurdly elongated.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

To balance out the delicate vibe, Fox opted for a more gothic beauty look, with deep smoky plum shadow and pale brown lipstick.

A New It bag?

The one part of her outfit that seemed a lot more commercial was her purse: a white semi-trapezoidal carryall with gold hardware. It’s new, too. Dubbed the Cristina, the label launched it as part of the Fall 2025 collection, and it’s already available to shop.

It’s available in two sizes — a regular and a small (like Fox’s) — and multiple colorways. A few guests already rocked the same arm candy at the show, including Bling Empire’s Tina Leung and stylist June Ambrose. In fashion speak, that means it’s already poised to become a new It bag.

Cop your own and twin with Fox.