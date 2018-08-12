One year after tiki torches and a white nationalist gathering that left one counter-protester dead, the Unite the Right rally is back — this time in Washington, D.C. On Sunday, Unite The Right 2 attracted counter-protesters with signs to show opposition to the KKK, Nazis, and to keep the memory of Heather Heyer alive.

Jason Kessler said in his permit application for the white supremacist rally that the Unite The Right 2 event will host anywhere from 100 to 400 people at Lafayette Square near the White House, according to the Associated Press. In contrast, hundreds of people gathered at different metro stations in D.C. to greet Unite The Right 2 attendees before gathering at Freedom Plaza to counter-protest Kessler's group hours before the original gathering was to begin.

USA Today reported that the counter-protesters chanted "No KKK, no fascist USA" and "Chop, chop, chop, chop, this racism crap has got to stop." A group of counter-protesters unfurled a large banner reading, "No! Drive out Trump/Pence Fascist Regime" during Sunday's rally as well.

The counter-protest featured a large swath of people with signs, chanting, and speakers. "Our message is to let everyone know we support each other," Maurice Cook, a co-organizer with the March for Racial Justice, told CNN. Counter-protesters were encouraged to express themselves "whichever way you feel comfortable in expressing your civil liberties."

Heather Heyer's Memory Was A Large Presence At Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. protesters waited for the DC United Against Hate rally to start. They carried signs remembering Heather Heyer, who was killed when a Unite the Right rallygoer drove a car through a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

Signs Called Out Hate Speech Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News/Getty Images One protester's sign read "HATE SPEECH HAS NO PLACE HERE" with a black X through "HATE SPEECH" and the latter half of the sign in rainbow lettering. The protester was at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Daddy-Daughter Protest One father from Baltimore brought his daughter to Washington, D.C. for the protest on Sunday. Her sign read, "BLACK LIVES MATTER" while his read, "CTRL ALT-RIGHT DELETE." (Crtl + Alt + Delete is a shorthand to reboot a computer.) He told Michael Quander, a reporter with WUSA in Maryland, that "bumper stickers are no longer enough."

The Protesters Even Met The Alt-Right At The Metro Station Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Counter-protesters wait at the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro Station in Vienna, Virginia. Their signs are a lot more colorful than many protest signs. The signs read, "Go Home Nazis" with a middle finger extended, while another reads "GIVE THEM A PLATFORM" with a guillotine platform drawn underneath.

Even Captain America Showed Up — Sort Of The signs expressed a wide variety of cultural touchstones. One woman's sign read, "We Shalom Overcome" with a rainbow Star of David. A small group brought a large puppet of anarchist political activist Emma Goldman, which held a banner reading, "If I can't dance to it, it's not my revolution." Someone else's sign invoked Captain America, a known Nazi puncher: "A Punch A Day Keeps Nazis Away." Numerous signs also pictured Heyer. This one read, "We Have The Heyer Power" and "Stop normalizing the Alt-Right."

There Is Real Variety Among Signs At Freedom Plaza Counter-protesters brought signs invoking popular pro-woman phrases like "WE ARE THE GRANDDAUGHTERS OF THE WITCHES YOU WEREN'T ABLE TO BURN" while others held signs designed to look similar to a Trump campaign sign. Those signs read: "AMERICA IS IMMIGRANTS" and "LOVE IS A SUPERPOWER."

Love Was A Popular Theme One D.C. resident's rainbow sign just simply read "LOVE."

Another Called Out Trump's Antagonistic Relationship With The Press One protester used their sign to criticize President Donald Trump's antagonistic view of the American media. The sign read, "REMEMBER WHEN PRESIDENTS LIKE JOURNALISTS BETTER THAN NAZIS?"

Some Signs Had Absolutely No Subtlety One small group unfurled a large sign reading, "No! Drive out Trump/Pence Fascist Regime" while those surrounding them held signs saying, "The Trump/Pence Regime MUST GO!" Another protester had a sign reading "Nazis are un-American," which is much cruder looking in comparison.