Although North America has agreed to work together to host the 2026 World Cup, cooperative energy on the continent right now is slim. Relations between the United States and its neighbors seem to have been worsening under President Donald Trump's leadership, and tweets about the 2026 World Cup show fans wondering whether the co-hosts will be able to set their differences aside and come together for the good of soccer.

The U.S.-Mexico relationship has been volatile throughout Trump's tenure. The president wants to dramatically reduce the number of migrants who enter the country from Mexico; even before entering office, he was known for his dramatic border wall proposal and harsh rhetoric about immigrants, which many commentators called racist. The Washington Post reported in February that a phone call between Trump and President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico was "testy." At other moments, though, the presidents have seemed to have a good relationship, with one Mexican official calling it "closer than it was with previous administrations."

With Canada, things started out smooth but have worsened recently. Trump lambasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the G7 summit last week for being "dishonest." Trudeau announced new tariffs on U.S. goods after G7 — even though Trudeau had already said he would do so last month, Trump apparently assumed that he'd changed his mind because of his amenable demeanor during the meeting. Analyst David Frum suggested this week that the U.S.-Canada relationship is at an all-time low.

Of course, 2026 is a long way away. Trump won't be president then, even if he does serve a second term. But Twitter thinks it's still ironic that this big show of unity — the triumph of "The United Bid," as it's known — comes when the relations between these countries are so erratic.

It's All Kinda Awkward

Truly.

Imagining Trump's Opinion On "Sharing The Stage"

Trump did, in fact, push hard for North America to win the bid. Too hard, some would say: His recent tweet implying that the United States would rescind support for countries who voted against it caused FIFA to put out a reminder statement about its ethics rules.

Imagining The Tournament Happening Under Trump

Trump said this week that the trade war between the United States and its northern neighbor is "going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada."

On That Border Wall

Construction on Trump's border wall has not yet begun, though Congress has allocated $1.6 billion for replacing existing segments and installing some new miles of fence on the border.

On The Financing

In Spanish, the World Cup is the "Copa Mundial." In his 2015 campaign announcement speech, Trump said, "I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall."

Something Doesn't Add Up....

Nope, it's just as weird as you think, @SeanLogue1.

On The Timing

Great.

More On The Wall

Sounds like it'll require some complicated logistics.

Refusing To Give Trump Credit

This tweet responded to Trump's note that "a great deal of hard work" had gone into making the successful United Bid.

A More Hopeful Take

A Gallup poll from January found that worldwide approval of U.S. leadership has sunk to a record low under Trump.

While Twitter basked in the irony of the World Cup announcement, North American officials projected a more allied stance on Wednesday. Trump, Trudeau, and Nieto all posted collegial tweets about the news.

Carlos Cordeiro, president of the United States Soccer Federation, had some nice words, too. "The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures," he said after the United Bid triumphed. "Football today is the only victor."