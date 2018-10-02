The New York Times has released a letter written by Brett Kavanaugh in 1983, during his time as a Georgetown Prep student. In the letter, which was written in the weeks leading up to "Beach Week" and largely covered the logistics of the trip ahead, Kavanaugh referenced himself as "Bart." He also referred to his group of friends as "loud, obnoxious drunks," as well as "prolific pukers."

Though Kavanaugh made it clear that he has always liked to drink beer during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he also insisted that he has never been incoherent from drinking, or become belligerent from drinking. “Sometimes I had too many beers,” he said during the hearing, but didn't further qualify that statement. Later on, he confirmed to Sen. Amy Klobuchar that he has never blacked out from alcohol in his life.

In a statement released by his lawyers to The New York Times, Kavanaugh said of the letter, "This is a note I wrote to organize 'Beach Week' in 1983."

In the letter, Kavanaugh writes in part,

If half of Gonzaga/St. John's starts coming, we might have to give the boot or else we might get it ourselves. I think we are unanimous that any girls we can beg to stay there are welcomes with open...Anyways I think we're all set. Remember that the eight of us are in charge- we get beds and we kick people out- no one else. The danger of eviction is great and that would suck because of the money and because this week has big potential (interpret as wish).

More to come ...