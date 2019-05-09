The Met Gala bathroom selfie is so 2017. (And, ya know, totally against Anna Wintour's rules.) This year is all about the Met Gala elevator selfie, apparently. (And yes, it is still against Anna Wintour's rules.) On Wednesday, May 8, Justin Theroux shared two 2019 Met Gala photos he took with some famous folk while they were all in a lift together at the Met Gala Monday evening. “Super rare photo of the Most exclusive @louisvuitton Met Gala after party,” he wrote. “Only 12 people on the list. Takes place in an elevator. Party is only 30 seconds long. Had some really deep conversations.”

Now for the 12 people who made the list for this most exclusive gathering in an elevator that lasted all of 30 seconds. In the pic, we’ve got Theroux, Jennifer Connelly, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone, Chloë Grace Moretz, Robyn, Ruth Negga, Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, and Grace Coddington. What do these humans have in common— beyond being celebrities and Met Gala 2019 invitees, that is? They all wore Louis Vuitton to the Met Gala.

Wait just a second. That walls of this elevator are metal. Metal is a reflective surface. You know what else is a reflective surface? The bathroom mirror that has been featured in so many Met Gala selfies. Way to pay homage to the mirror in the Met Gala bathroom, you twelve.

The Met Gala selfie is a tradition that is as storied as it is rebellious. Cell phone photography has been banned from the event since 2015, which means taking selfies is a big ol' no-no. If you are so bold as to snap some pictures with your cellular device during the party, the people running the Met Gala won't snatch your phone out of your paws and create a scene, but they might give you a polite talking-to. As former Met Ball producer and planner Sylvana Durrett told The New York Post in 2016, "Anna is sort of an old-school traditionalist. She likes a dinner party where people are actually speaking to each other. We aren’t sitting over people’s shoulders, but if it’s an obvious thing we might gently remind them.”

But as you might've gathered, the ban has not put a stop to the selfies altogether. Kylie Jenner’s legendary bathroom selfie, for example, happened two years after the “no phones” rule was put into place. And that selfie is but one of many, many photos that have been taken at the Costume Institute Gala over the years that do not adhere to Wintour’s mandate.

When Wintour appeared on Today last Friday, she addressed the request that has launched a thousand not-so-covert bathroom snapshots. She said there is indeed a no selfie rule, acknowledging that the rule hasn't always been obeyed in the past. "Well, I think there are other processes in place now that take care of that," she laughed. "But it's not my department."

Apparently, those "other processes in place" are not enough to thwart the Elevator Dozen.