For many people who grew up on teen sitcoms, What I Like About You was one of the greatest — after all, the three main characters were played by three iconic stars of their own teen TV shows — and it will delight fans of the early-aughts comedy to know that stars Leslie Grossman and Amanda Bynes are still close. In fact, in a recent appearance on Busy Tonight, Leslie Grossman revealed that Amanda Bynes wants to get back to acting during a conversation about their long lasting friendship.

While reminiscing about meeting Bynes on the set of What I Like About You, Grossman told host Busy Phillipps that she was instantly charmed by her younger costar. "I met her when she was 16 years old and you don’t know what you’re gonna get when you meet a young star of a show, it could be a nightmare. [But] from the get go, [she was] the sweetest, the funniest, the most hard working, and just a wonderful person," Grossman said.

Grossman added: "That show was a really fun and good time in my life, and we had such a good time doing that."

What I Like About You, which aired from 2002 until 2006, centered on Holly (Bynes), a rebellious, spunky teenager who moves in with her straight-laced older sister, Val (Jennie Garth), after their father moves to Japan. Grossman played Lauren, Val's best friend and business partner, who often roped Val into her wild hijinks.

Busy Tonight on YouTube

And though their show ended over a decade ago, Grossman revealed that she and Bynes have remained close, noting that she even "saw her for dinner last week." Grossman gushed, "I love her, I will always love her."

Bynes made headlines in the late 2000s for her erratic behavior, which she recently revealed to Paper Magazine was the result of her abusing drugs for several years after her rise to fame. In 2014, she retreated from the spotlight in order to focus on her mental health, and enrolled in classes at the FIDM in Los Angeles — but according to Grossman, she's also interested in returning to the screen once more.

After revealing that Bynes is "doing fantastic," Grossman told Phillipps that her former costar "looks beautiful and she’s very eager to get back into acting which I think she’ll have no problem with. I think everyone wants to see her doing something."

She added: "But she’s also still really committed to doing fashion and she’s done so well. And she’s doing wonderfully."

Grossman also admitted that she's "proud" of the way that Bynes was able to bounce back from her very public struggles, noting that it's incredibly difficult to deal with personal issues in front of the entire world. "I think all of us have had tough times in our lives, and we haven’t had to do it in front of the glare of a camera," Grossman said. "I’m very, very proud of her, I really am. She’s doing great."

Bynes herself has previously shared her desire to return to acting, telling Paper Magazine in November that she wants to "try it all," and is hoping to experience Hollywood "kind of the same way I did as a kid, which is with excitement and hope for the best."

In June 2017, Bynes told Diana Madison of Hollyscoop/The Lowdown that she is particularly interested in returning to the small screen. "I want to do TV," Bynes said. "Maybe a few guest spots on TV shows I'm a fan of, and maybe a TV show that I'm the star of."

Well, if she's looking for a costar, we're sure that Grossman would be interested in starring on a TV show with her once more — and her fans would likely be delighted to see them back together on the small screen.