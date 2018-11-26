This Amazon Deal Means You Can Get A Harry Potter Special Edition Boxed Set For $60 Off
Cyber Monday is upon us, and Amazon has a great deal on Harry Potter books that you won't find elsewhere: The Special Edition Boxed Set of Harry Potter books is just $40 today on Amazon, marked down from $100. Whether you have a young Potterhead on your holiday list, or you just want to re-read Harry Potter and enjoy that ~new book smell~, this boxed set of Harry Potter books makes a fantastic gift. It won't be available at this price forever, though, so get in while the getting is good.
At first blush, Amazon doesn't appear to offer the Harry Potter Special Edition Boxed Set at such a great price. Even though, at $58.50, the set of seven paperbacks has been discounted a whopping 42.5 percent, it's hardly the 60 percent savings that Potterheads have heard about. So how can you get the Harry Potter Special Edition Boxed Set for $40? The price is only available to savvy Amazon shoppers who apply coupons before they check out.
Available now on Amazon, the coupon takes an extra $13.50 off the cost of the Harry Potter boxed set, bringing the total price down to $45. Combine that with Amazon's current promotion, which takes $5 off the cost of any order of $20 or more when you use the code NOVBOOK18 at checkout, and you have yourself a Harry Potter Special Edition Boxed Set for just $40.
Harry Potter Books 1-7 Special Edition Boxed Set, $40, Amazon
The Harry Potter books aren't the only great reads available for cheap on Cyber Monday. Check out some other gifts set available for the holidays:
The Brontë Collection by Arcturus Publishing
This boxed set contains:
- Agnes Grey by Anne Brontë
- Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
- The Professor by Charlotte Brontë
- The Tenant of Wildfell Hall by Anne Brontë
- Villette by Charlotte Brontë
- Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
Fans of 19th century literature will love this boxed set, which includes hardcover copies of the Brontë sisters' six major novels.
Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy Boxed Set by Knopf Doubleday
This boxed set contains the following three Kevin Kwan books:
- Crazy Rich Asians
- China Rich Girlfriend
- Rich People Problems
If you haven't read Kevin Kwan's bestselling trilogy of rom-com books, now's the perfect time to add them to your personal collection.
#GirlsRule Book Set by Juniper Books
This book set contains:
- Bad Girls Throughout History by Ann Shen
- Women Who Dared: 52 Stories of Fearless Daredevils, Adventurers, and Rebels by Linda Skeers
- Women in Sports: 50 Fearless Athletes Who Played to Win by Rachel Ignotofsky
Curated by Juniper Books, this small, hardcover collection features stories of women who went the distance in a variety of fields. Juniper says they're perfect for girls ages 8 to 12, but if you want to get them for yourself, I won't tell.
Good Vibes Book Set by Juniper Books
This book set contains:
- Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing by Yulia Van Doren
- The Astrology of You and Me: How to Understand and Improve Every Relationship in Your Life by Gary Goldschneider
- Elemental Energy: Crystal and Gemstone Rituals for a Beautiful Life by Kristin Petrovich
Perfect for your witchiest, woo-woo friend — even if that friend is you — this collection comes with a personalized, keychain featuring an amethyst crystal.
Mary Poppins Book Set by Juniper Books
This book set includes the following books by P.L. Travers:
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Comes Back
- Mary Poppins Opens the Door
- Mary Poppins in the Park
- Mary Poppins in the Kitchen
Available in the classic Yellow Umbrella style shown above, and in a more modern London Skyline variety, this five-book set will make a great addition to anyone's home library.
Nancy Drew Set by Juniper Books
This book set contains the following books by Carolyn Keene:
- The Secret of the Shadow Ranch
- The Mystery at Lilac Inn
- The Bungalow Mystery
- The Hidden Staircase
- The Secret of the Old Clock
Get five Nancy Drew books in one of four color patterns — Lake (shown above), Spruce, Fog, or Brick — with this book set from Juniper Books.
The Puffin in Bloom Collection by Puffin Books
This boxed set contains:
- Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
- Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery
- A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett
- Heidi by Johanna Spyri
Add a few beautifully bound classics to your home library with this boxed set, which includes four beloved, girl-centric children's books from the last two centuries.
Roald Dahl Collection by Puffin Books
This boxed set contains the following books by Roald Dahl:
- The BFG
- Boy: Tales of Childhood
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator
- Danny: The Champion of the World
- Esio Trot
- Fantastic Mr Fox
- George's Marvellous Medicine
- The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me
- Going Solo
- James and the Giant Peach
- The Magic Finger
- Matilda
- The Twits
- The Witches
If you love Roald Dahl, or you have a book-loving kid on your holiday gift list, this collection of 15 paperbacks from the Matilda author is one of the best presents you could possibly buy.
Shades of Magic Boxed Set
This boxed set includes the following books by V.E. Schwab:
- A Darker Shade of Magic
- A Gathering of Shadows
- A Conjuring of Light
Available for the first time in a boxed set, V.E. Schwab's magical fantasy series for adults is just the kind of transportive fiction you — or your favorite reader — need today.
The Wizard of Oz Set by Juniper Books
Containing 15 books in five volumes, this set includes the following titles:
- The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Marvelous Land of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- Ozma of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Road to Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Emerald City of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Patchwork Girl of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- Tik-Tok of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Scarecrow of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- Rinkitink in Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Lost Princess of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Tin Woodman of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Magic of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- Glinda of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- The Royal Book of Oz by Ruth Plumly Thompson
The magic of Oz comes to life in these 15 books, which include all 14 of the original Oz books by L. Frank Baum, plus Ruth Plumly Thompson's The Royal Book of Oz.