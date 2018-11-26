Cyber Monday is upon us, and Amazon has a great deal on Harry Potter books that you won't find elsewhere: The Special Edition Boxed Set of Harry Potter books is just $40 today on Amazon, marked down from $100. Whether you have a young Potterhead on your holiday list, or you just want to re-read Harry Potter and enjoy that ~new book smell~, this boxed set of Harry Potter books makes a fantastic gift. It won't be available at this price forever, though, so get in while the getting is good.

At first blush, Amazon doesn't appear to offer the Harry Potter Special Edition Boxed Set at such a great price. Even though, at $58.50, the set of seven paperbacks has been discounted a whopping 42.5 percent, it's hardly the 60 percent savings that Potterheads have heard about. So how can you get the Harry Potter Special Edition Boxed Set for $40? The price is only available to savvy Amazon shoppers who apply coupons before they check out.

Available now on Amazon, the coupon takes an extra $13.50 off the cost of the Harry Potter boxed set, bringing the total price down to $45. Combine that with Amazon's current promotion, which takes $5 off the cost of any order of $20 or more when you use the code NOVBOOK18 at checkout, and you have yourself a Harry Potter Special Edition Boxed Set for just $40.

Harry Potter Books 1-7 Special Edition Boxed Set, $40, Amazon

The Harry Potter books aren't the only great reads available for cheap on Cyber Monday. Check out some other gifts set available for the holidays:

The Brontë Collection by Arcturus Publishing This boxed set contains: Agnes Grey by Anne Brontë

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

The Professor by Charlotte Brontë

The Tenant of Wildfell Hall by Anne Brontë

Villette by Charlotte Brontë

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë Fans of 19th century literature will love this boxed set, which includes hardcover copies of the Brontë sisters' six major novels.

Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy Boxed Set by Knopf Doubleday This boxed set contains the following three Kevin Kwan books: Crazy Rich Asians

China Rich Girlfriend

Rich People Problems If you haven't read Kevin Kwan's bestselling trilogy of rom-com books, now's the perfect time to add them to your personal collection.

#GirlsRule Book Set by Juniper Books This book set contains: Bad Girls Throughout History by Ann Shen

Women Who Dared: 52 Stories of Fearless Daredevils, Adventurers, and Rebels by Linda Skeers

Women in Sports: 50 Fearless Athletes Who Played to Win by Rachel Ignotofsky Curated by Juniper Books, this small, hardcover collection features stories of women who went the distance in a variety of fields. Juniper says they're perfect for girls ages 8 to 12, but if you want to get them for yourself, I won't tell.

Good Vibes Book Set by Juniper Books This book set contains: Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing by Yulia Van Doren

The Astrology of You and Me: How to Understand and Improve Every Relationship in Your Life by Gary Goldschneider

Elemental Energy: Crystal and Gemstone Rituals for a Beautiful Life by Kristin Petrovich Perfect for your witchiest, woo-woo friend — even if that friend is you — this collection comes with a personalized, keychain featuring an amethyst crystal.

Mary Poppins Book Set by Juniper Books This book set includes the following books by P.L. Travers: Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins Comes Back

Mary Poppins Opens the Door

Mary Poppins in the Park

Mary Poppins in the Park

Mary Poppins in the Kitchen Available in the classic Yellow Umbrella style shown above, and in a more modern London Skyline variety, this five-book set will make a great addition to anyone's home library.

Nancy Drew Set by Juniper Books This book set contains the following books by Carolyn Keene: The Secret of the Shadow Ranch

The Mystery at Lilac Inn

The Bungalow Mystery

The Hidden Staircase

The Secret of the Old Clock Get five Nancy Drew books in one of four color patterns — Lake (shown above), Spruce, Fog, or Brick — with this book set from Juniper Books.

The Puffin in Bloom Collection by Puffin Books This boxed set contains: Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery

A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Heidi by Johanna Spyri Add a few beautifully bound classics to your home library with this boxed set, which includes four beloved, girl-centric children's books from the last two centuries.

Roald Dahl Collection by Puffin Books This boxed set contains the following books by Roald Dahl: The BFG

Boy: Tales of Childhood

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator

Danny: The Champion of the World

Esio Trot

Fantastic Mr Fox

George's Marvellous Medicine

The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me

Going Solo

James and the Giant Peach

The Magic Finger

Matilda

The Twits

The Witches If you love Roald Dahl, or you have a book-loving kid on your holiday gift list, this collection of 15 paperbacks from the Matilda author is one of the best presents you could possibly buy.

Shades of Magic Boxed Set This boxed set includes the following books by V.E. Schwab: A Darker Shade of Magic

A Gathering of Shadows

A Conjuring of Light Available for the first time in a boxed set, V.E. Schwab's magical fantasy series for adults is just the kind of transportive fiction you — or your favorite reader — need today.