This Chicago West Theory About Kris Jenner Is The Most Perfect ‘KUWTK’ Throwback — VIDEO

Things are coming full circle in a way that they only would in the Kardashian family. Kim Kardashian revealed the name of her third baby on Friday, and although most fans know the inspiration behind the name by now, there's one more theory to consider. Did Kris Jenner predict Chicago West's name years ago? Regardless, this stretch of a theory does provide for a fantastic KUWTK throwback moment, as pointed out by Entertainment Weekly.

Fans have already realized that Chicago is where Kanye West grew up and he even dedicated 2007's "Homecoming" to his city. But thanks to EW, an unearthed throwback video of Kris Jenner expressing her dreams of being on Broadway, and particularly in Chicago, is so amusing to watch right now.

Oddly enough, the video was posted four years ago, almost to the exact day, of Chicago's birth. In it, Kris, Kim, and Kim's bestie Jonathan Cheban hang around and poke fun at Kris for her Broadway aspirations. She starts singing the show's iconic hit "All that Jazz" and tells the two she followed through in taking dance and singing lessons (even though they thought she was joking when she first told them). Kim, seemingly mocking her, says, "You need to get your agent on this."

The clip is worth watching multiple times, especially to hear Kim say "Chicago" and give a trippy, foreshadowing prediction telling Kris, "I feel like you should respect it." How did they know?!?!?

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Fast-forward to 2018 and sadly, Kris didn't pursue her dreams of starring on the theater stage. But somehow, Chicago still became a part of the Kardashian family legacy.

Three days after announcing her daughter was born healthy and via surrogate, Kim revealed her third baby's name on her website. Although Kris has yet to comment on Chi's name on social media, Kim's received showers of praise from fans and her sister Khloé.

Kim's definitely held firm about choosing bold names for her kids, also including North and Saint, which has to make Kris proud. After all, she did start the trend by giving all of her children names that start with K (except for Rob, who was named after his late father).

Kris, who obviously basks in the glory of being a grandmomager, has been so supportive of Kim and Kanye's third baby. When the baby arrived, Kris delivered a gorgeous, delicate pink cake to Kim and her family from their favorite LA bakery, which Kim documented on social media). Although People reported that "Kris never wanted Kim to get pregnant again" due to the health risks of Kim's placenta accreta condition, she ultimately supported her daughter. "Kim had a very difficult time and it was hard on Kris too," the source told People. "But Kris will be very excited about another baby and thinks using a surrogate is a great idea."

On KUWTK, Kris even considered being Kim's surrogate. "If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds," the 61-year-old told her daughter. "I really would. But it’s really dangerous.”

With so many family members in the Kardashian crew, it's understandable as to why there's so much confusion around who's having babies. Kris may not have carried Kim's third baby, but that doesn't mean the internet isn't still convinced that Kylie Jenner may have been Kim's surrogate.

And in the middle of the craziness, Khloe is also expecting. The famous mom may not be having babies anytime soon, but Kris Jenner certainly has her hands full with managing her kids, their babies, and all that jazz.