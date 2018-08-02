From its crispy breading to its gooey cheese, chicken parmesan is the epitome of delicious comfort food. It can also be pretty intimidating to make at home, especially if you're used to eating it at fancy restaurants and authentic pizzerias. There is some good news, though: You can totally make a this chicken parmesan recipe for one person in the comfort of your own kitchen. Besides, most recipes make enough to feed an entire family, which isn't always practical if you live by yourself or travel often.

But hey, I have your back. This tutorial will explain how to make chicken parm for one person when all you want is a hot home-cooked meal made from scratch. And if you are feeling lazy? Use leftover or store-bought cooked chicken. You can also replace the homemade tomato sauce with the stuff from the jar. It's all about working with whatever you have in the kitchen.

With that said, I separated this recipe into three sections: breaded chicken, simple tomato sauce, and the complete chicken parm dish. Feel free to skip to the part that applies to your approach, whether you are making everything at home or using pre-prepared ingredients. In either case, you will be left with enough chicken parm for you and no one else. Here’s how to make it happen.

Chicken Parm For One: Breaded Chicken

1 boneless skinless chicken breast

1/8 to 1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon beaten egg or egg white

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon flour

Kirsten Nunez

Place the chicken breast in a plastic sandwich bag or in between two paper towels. Pound with the smooth side of a meat mallet (or another heavy utensil) until it is about 1/2-inch thick.

Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

1. Transfer the flour, egg, and breadcrumbs into three separate shallow plates. Coat both sides of the chicken with flour, then dip both sides into the beaten egg or egg white.

Kirsten Nunez

2. Evenly coat both sides of the chicken with breadcrumbs. Let sit for 10 minutes.

In the meantime, you can start on the tomato sauce.

Kirsten Nunez

3. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry the chicken until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

Kirsten Nunez

Breaded Chicken For One: Tomato Sauce

1 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon black pepper and spices of choice

1/4 teaspoon minced ginger

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter (optional)

Kirsten Nunez

1. In a small pot over medium heat, combine the diced tomatoes, spices, minced garlic, and olive oil. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until it thickens.

If you like chunkier sauces, use it as is. Otherwise, let the sauce cool and process in a blender.

Kirsten Nunez

Chicken Parm For One

Kirsten Nunez

Breaded chicken cutlet

3/4 cup tomato sauce

1 cup cooked pasta of choice

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

1. Line a baking pan with tomato sauce. Top with breaded chicken and garnish with shredded cheese.

Kirsten Nunez

2. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and light brown. Place on top of hot cooked pasta and dig right in.

Kirsten Nunez

And there you have it! Have you ever seen anything so beautiful?

Kirsten Nunez

Now, that is what I call gorgeous.