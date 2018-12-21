Is it just me, or does it feel like Christmas isn’t complete without cookies? I mean, sure — there are countless desserts to make during the holiday season that are totally fitting of the time period, from pecan pie to bread pudding. Yet, I can’t help but make a yearly batch of cookies, even if it’s just a recipe for one single Christmas cookie. There is something so nostalgic and comforting about holiday baking, and I am so here for it.

You might wonder why someone would even want to make just one large Christmas cookie. Well, for starters, it’s an awesome way to satisfy your sweet tooth without dealing with leftovers. I like to think of it as a treat with built-in portion control. Second, you can enjoy a warm, homemade cookie each and every time you make it. Third, it’s perfect for using up ingredients like that awkward 1/4 cup of chocolate chips in your cupboard.

Oh, and here’s a fourth reason: You can give it to someone as a gift. After all, holiday food gifts are the best kind out there, and I dare you to convince me otherwise. The small size makes it perfect for personalizing, too. For example, instead of M&M’s and chocolate chips, you can add chopped up peppermint patties or peanut butter cups. Dried fruits like raisins or dried cranberries also work well.

Either way, this Christmas cookie recipe for one person will surely hit the spot. I’ll let you and Santa decide who gets to eat it, though.

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon egg, lightly beaten*

3 tablespoons white sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

Dash of salt

1/4 cup Christmas M&Ms (or your favorite Christmas candies)

2 tablespoons chocolate chips

Butter for greasing

Kirsten Nunez

* You can use liquid egg from a carton. Alternatively, you can crack an egg, whisk, and use just one tablespoon. The leftover egg can be used in an omelette, quiche, or another single serving cookie recipe. (You'll want to make this again — trust me.)

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

1. In a bowl, combine the sugar and melted butter until creamy.

Kirsten Nunez

2. Add the egg and vanilla. Mix well.

Kirsten Nunez

3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt.

Make sure the dash of salt is just that — a dash. Any more will make the cookie too salty.

Kirsten Nunez

4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Add most of the M&Ms and chocolate chips (or whatever candies you are using), and set aside the remaining pieces.

Kirsten Nunez

5. Mix well. The ingredients will begin to clump together. It may seem dry, but don't add liquid; it will eventually form a dough.

Kirsten Nunez

6. Use your hands to press the pieces of dough together. Continue kneading and rolling until the dough forms a large ball.

Kirsten Nunez

7. Transfer the dough to a greased metal baking sheet. Flatten and press the remaining candies into the dough.

If you're all about dunking cookies in milk, separate the dough into four or five smaller cookies. This is also perfect if you want to save a few for the next day (or later tonight).

Kirsten Nunez

8. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until lightly golden brown. For a softer cookie, bake for 12 to 13 minutes.

Kirsten Nunez

And just like that, you have a homemade Christmas cookie for one person.

If you prefer to decorate plain cookies during the Christmas season, you can still use this recipe. Simply omit the M&M’s and chocolate chips. Then, after mixing up the dough, roll it out and use cookie cutters to shape the cookies. Bake as usual, then decorate with icing and sprinkles.

Kirsten Nunez

Merry Christmas!