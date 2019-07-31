For the second time this year, 20 Democratic candidates took to the stage over two nights to talk about some of the most important issues in the 2020 election. And this time, there were two big match-ups where frontrunners went head-to-head. If you weren't able to watch, though, we kept track of some of the biggest moments for a Democratic debate recap that lays out everything you should know.

The lineup for the debates was:

Night 1: Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Marianne Williamson.

Night 2: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, and Andrew Yang.

The first night featured Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, the main progressive candidates in center stage, while the second night put the spotlight once again on Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden. But that doesn't mean the other 16 candidates didn't have their chance to stand out, too.

These are some of the biggest moments from the debates that you need to know about as you make your decision on who you will support for president in 2020.

Warren On Health Care: "This Isn't Funny" The beginning of the debate focused on health care, specifically Medicare for All, and it highlighted the tensions and differences between Democrats on this issue. While Warren was telling the story of Ady Barkan, a man who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), moderator Jake Tapper interrupted her. There was light laughter in the audience, and Warren cut that short, saying, "This isn't funny." "This is somebody who has health insurance and is dying. Every month he has about $9,000 in medical bills that his insurance company won’t cover."

Sanders On Medicare for All: "I Wrote The Damn Bill" Also during the health care conversation, Rep. Tim Ryan challenged Sanders on Medicare for All, saying perhaps Sanders didn't totally understand the data and specifics behind it. "I do know that," Sanders replied. "I wrote the damn bill."

Buttigieg On Gun Violence: The "School Shooting Generation" Asked about mass shootings, after three people — including two children — were killed and 12 were injured at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, Mayor Pete Buttigieg got personal about the way mass shootings have affected children's education. "I was a junior when the Columbine shooting happened. I was part of the first generation that saw routine school shootings. We have now produced the second school shooting generation," he said. "We dare not allow there to be a third. Something is broken."

Williamson On Corporate Donations: "Yada, Yada, Yada" As a few candidates on stage were talking about the effect that special interest money in politics can have, particularly in the case of the National Rifle Association (NRA), author Marianne Williamson touted her non-political background. "They've taken tens of thousands, in some cases hundreds of thousands, from these same corporate donors, to think that they now have the moral authority to say we're going to take them on, I don't think the Democratic party should be surprised that so many Americans believe yada, yada, yada," she said. "It is time for us to start over with people who have not taken donations from any of these corporations and can say with real moral authority, that is over, we are going to establish public funding for federal campaigns."

Delaney & Warren On How Democrats Run — And Win In response to former Rep. John Delaney, who argued that "Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises," Warren countered that that's not the way to look at it. "I don’t understand why anybody goes to the trouble of running for president of the United States just to say all the things we can’t do and shouldn’t fight for," Warren said. Delaney responded, "I'm as big of a dreamer and an entrepreneur as anyone, but I also believe we need to have solutions that are workable."

Warren On White Supremacy: "Domestic Terrorism" The conversation moved on to race in America — an important issue many people were wondering if the debate would touch on, considering that during the first night, the candidates were all white. Warren was asked how she would combat white supremacy. She began: "We need to call out white supremacy for what it is: domestic terrorism. And it poses a threat to the United States of America." "We live in a country where the president is advancing environmental racism, economic racism, criminal justice racism, health care racism," she said. "The way we do better is to fight back and show something better."