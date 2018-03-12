Now that travel pics are such a huge part of the Instagram world, one can't just go on a road trip or hiking excursion in just simple black leggings and white tees anymore. You need to be wearing something eye-catching when looking contemplatively back at that mountain or canyon behind you. While some people go all-out and wear sheer bohemian dresses and designer jeans to create that perfect look, some of us might feel a little funny camping and sweating through hiking trails in our best outfits. That's where the new Columbia x Opening Ceremony collab comes in. It's bringing fashion to the outdoors, while still being practical.

Inspired by Columbia’s 80-year design archive, this capsule collection includes a series of reimagined classics that do more than just look pretty — they also work for you. Including packable pants, reversible hats, pocket-heavy vests, and zip-up fleece jackets, these classic dad-pieces have all been reworked using Opening Ceremony’s electric colorways and playful tropical floral prints.

The exclusive collection has 12 pieces, and they all could be layered and mixed and matched in the most creative, out-of-the-box ways. You'll definitely stand out in those forest and mountain pictures wearing these bright looks.

This isn't the first Columbia x Opening Ceremony collection, either. Back in Fall 2017, they released their first collab which featured everything from reworked Whirlibird jackets (which were iconic Eighties ski and snowboarding jackets) by covering them in electric prints, and neon fleece hoodies with tropical print trims.

This new collection is a little bit different, where they focus less on jackets and more on warm-weather-friendly pieces. Check out some of the best pieces below.

Floral Jackets & Shorts Whidbey Jacket, $155, Opening Ceremony; Whidbey Shorts, $85, Opening Ceremony One of the stars of the capsule collection, the Whidbey jackets and shorts are two separates that could be worn together to create an electric one-piece outfit. You could either choose between the striped purple pattern or the pink and highlighter green version. Either one would instantly upgrade your camping look.

Furnace Creek Fishing Vest Furnace Creek Fishing Vest, $145, Opening Ceremony Another classic Columbia staple, this isn't your run-of-the-mill fishing vest that you would find in your uncle's closet. Instead, it features a '60s, floral-print explosion and psychedelic trout patch. Wear it with nothing underneath, or layer it on top of the other shirts and fleece options available in the collection.

Iridescent Anorak Grand Cache Anorak, $225, Opening Ceremony Taking the classic Columbia anorak and making it over with an iridescent green and grey color, you can either pair the water-resistant pull-over with matching iridescent pants or mix it up with shorts and long white socks.

Bonehead Fishing Shirt Bonehead Shirt, $125, Opening Ceremony Making fishing gear high fashion, this Opening Ceremony take on the iconic Bonehead fishing shirt breathes new life into the staple. You can either get it in a vibrant yellow or navy color, and it has the words "Opening Ceremony" running down the length of the buttons. It's a fun stand-alone piece, or you could layer it on top of longer sleeve shirts and underneath the floral print jackets.