Emily Ratajkowski likes to make her wardrobe a little spicy, no matter what form that takes. The model is a master of the exposed bra trend, whether she’s wearing micro bikinis as tops or letting it peek through her couture gown. Now, she’s taken her fashion prowess to the TV world.

On July 9, EmRata shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos from her Netflix series, Too Much, in honor of its premiere this week. If her Instagram post is any indication, her character Wendy Jones wears just as many exposed bra looks as she does in real life.

EmRata’s Spicy Athleisure

In her first behind-the-scenes snapshot, EmRata made her athleisure a little spicy. She donned a vintage long-sleeved white tee emblazoned with a teal Nike logo. It also featured a cropped hem so short that it exposed her white bra top underneath.

She paired her top with flowy gray trousers, with extra buckles for a punk edge. When it came to accessories, she chose a pair of black ballet flat sneakers and a gold chain necklace.

EmRata’s Cardigan

In another selfie, EmRata wore an orange-and-black striped cardigan, leaving only the collar buttoned to reveal her midriff and a frilly white bra top. This time, she paired her top with classic dark wash denim and wore a slew of kitsch accessories, including a blue knit beanie, a pendant necklace with her character’s initials, and two gold chains.

EmRata’s Cozy Swimsuit

EmRata (or at least her character) somehow found a way to combine summer outfits with winter accessories. She paired a teeny red bikini top with equally tiny bottoms in a sage green plaid print.

Rather than finish out her swimsuit ensemble with beach accessories, she opted for coziness, covering herself in a long mint green scarf with ruffled edges and donning tan Ugg ankle boots.

EmRata’s Chainlink Top

In yet another dressing room snapshot, EmRata wore a quiet luxury-coded garment — and made it very loud. She donned a fuzzy rainbow-print cardigan with brown cuffed sleeves, which was tied together by gold latches that teased her black bra underneath.

She paired her top with her trusty gray trousers and Ugg boots, proving that EmRata will never sacrifice comfort — she’ll just make it fashion instead.