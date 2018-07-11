Oh, cookie dough. There is something so addicting about this gooey dessert. I mean, it's the perfect excuse to start baking cookies... just to give up halfway, of course. Yet, when you live alone and have a sweet tooth on a mission, a full batch of batter is more of a problem than a treat — mostly because you end up with so much cookie dough that you can't finish, only for it to go to waste. This is exactly why I am so obsessed with this cookie dough recipe for one person — a mouthwatering and easy recipe that makes just enough for you and no on else.

Don't get me wrong; I have nothing against baked cookie recipes. (I've even made a recipe for a single chocolate chip cookie before.) But cookie dough is effectively a completely different dessert, and deserves its own recipe entirely. Plus, if you set out to just make cookie dough, you can ensure you make it completely safe to eat, minus any raw ingredients like eggs that could potentially make you sick. What more can you ask for, really?

Below is my recipe, which should only take you a few minutes to throw together. Enjoy! This stuff is the definition of delicious.

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons milk of choice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1. In a small bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar together. Add the vanilla extract and milk. Mix well.

2. Slowly add 1/3 of the all-purpose flour while stirring continuously.

3. Continue adding the rest of the flour in 1/3 increments. Mix, mix, and mix some more. By now, the ingredients will start to look like beautiful cookie dough.

4. Now, here is the best part. Toss in the chocolate chips and mix until combined.

If you're all about chilled cookie dough, stick your tasty creation in the refrigerator for 10 to 20 minutes. Otherwise, you can eat it up as soon as the chocolate chips are added. How's that for a quick and easy dessert?

Life doesn't get any better than this, you guys.

Because the recipe yields a single serving, it is so easy to customize. After all, the tasty treat doesn't call for much. You can experiment and basically make your craziest cookie dough dreams come to life. (I know I'm not the only one who has these types of dreams...)

Here are a few delicious ideas to get you started:

Nuts

For a protein-packed crunch, add 1/4 cup of your favorite nuts. Examples include walnuts, pecans, peanuts, and almonds. Hey, you can even throw in some leftover trail mix.

Chopped Candy

Whether you're all about peppermint patties or Snickers, it's possible to add your favorite candy to the mix. Simply crush or crumble it up and stir it into the dough. About 1/4 cup is more than enough.

Caramel Chips

If you don't have chocolate chips on hand, throw in some caramel chips. Butterscotch morsels work just as well.

Crushed Cookies

Cookies in cookie dough? Yeah, you read that right. Simply smash a few leftover cookies (or save some cookie crumbs) and add it to the recipe. It's cookie inception at its finest.

Vegan

Make a vegan version by using vegan butter, food-grade shea butter, or cocoa butter. Opt for non-dairy milk and non-dairy chocolate chips.

Gluten-Free Flour

If you love cookie dough but don't eat gluten, use finely ground almond or cashew flour. Don't hesitate to experiment with your favorite gluten-free flour, too.

I can die happy now, you guys.