I'm a sucker for IRL love stories — especially on Valentine's Day — as cheesy as they may be. And if you're also all about romantic tearjerkers on Cupid's holiday, Tori Monaco and fiancé Berkley Cade's story is sure to make cry with joy. This couple planned identical proposals to each other for the same time — without realizing it — and the internet is in love.

For Monaco and Cade, it was basically love at first sight, Buzzfeed News reports. The two women began dating around a year ago, after meeting each other online, and instantly fell for one another. Monaco, a student at the University of Texas at Austin, told Buzzfeed News, "We are each other's first same-sex relationship, so we were blown away by our ability to connect with each other immediately and find the happiness we had been looking for."

Despite the fact that the relationship was new territory for both Cade and Monaco, the two women knew they had something special and potentially long lasting. Cade began ring shopping with Monaco's best friend around four months ago, and ended up finding the ideal ring for her girlfriend.

Enter Cade's mom, Kristy: After her daughter confided in her that she wanted to propose to her girlfriend, the two of them started organizing a unique and special engagement. Together, they decided Cade should propose to Monaco during a trip to Washington to visit Cade's family — while playing a game of Pictionary.

To Kristy's surprise, Monaco later called her future mother-in-law to tell her she was also secretly planning to propose to Cade on the family trip. Instead of telling the two women about each other's plans, Kristy had a brilliant plan up her sleeve: she secretly convinced Monaco to propose at the same exact time as Cade. "[Kristy] said she was planning a fun game night already, so I could do it then so Berk wouldn't be suspicious. I said great, I could incorporate it into charades, and she said how about Pictionary," Monaco told Buzzfeed. She added that Kristy told her she had "sleepless nights" while planning the double proposal.

On Feb. 10, during the family game night, both the women geared up to propose to each other — with still no clue that the other person had anything planned. Monaco told Buzzfeed she was "totally shocked" that Cade also had an engagement planned.

"When [Cade] began drawing the picture and had her hands shaking and was taking so long to draw the prompt, I had my heart pounding thinking she must know I am going to propose. There is no way she is proposing too," Monaco explained to Buzzfeed. "When I got down on one knee and proposed and she was struck mute, I figured I would give a speech and she would say yes, but instead she pulls out her own ring. I [was] laughing at the coincidence, crying tears of happiness, and unbelievably shocked that something so perfect was happening to me."

Unsurprisingly, the video of the cute AF couple's simultaneous engagement(s) went viral soon after being posted on Twitter — with thousands of retweets, likes, and messages of support for the lucky couple. "We are beyond humbled by our relationship," Monaco told Buzzfeed. "Having so many people support us and find inspiration and happiness in our successful, loving relationship is so amazing."

Though they haven't worked out the details for their big day, the newly engaged couple has reportedly set a wedding date for Sept. 27, 2019, according to Buzzfeed. Here's to Valentine's Day, and all the couples like Monaco and Cade who remind us to celebrate the loved ones in our lives.