When Thanos snapped his fingers and turned half of the known universe to dust (including several beloved superheroes), it took the concept of cliffhangers to a whole new level. But Marvel isn't the only franchise that likes to play with really high stakes. The "Crisis on Infinite Earths" teaser for the annual Arrowverse crossover event finds all of our beloved DC heroes banning together to fight off a new evil that has the power to turn entire planets to dust. Basically, it's a Thanos-sized level threat, which means that no one is safe from its wrath — not even the core characters. (Marvel, eat your heart out.)

This crossover spans over the course of five superhero shows on The CW, including Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The action will kick off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, and continue with Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, followed by The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. However, the crossover is adding an extra shakeup this year by waiting until after the winter hiatus to wrap up the storyline. The crossover will resume when Arrow returns on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET.

The CW Network on YouTube

“This threat brings the annihilation of all life,” the Monitor is shown saying in the promo, while Barry Allen mentions a disturbing statistic: “Every second another Earth dies." Being responsible for the fate of one Earth is one thing, but protecting infinite Earths is a whole different ballgame. Luckily, there are plenty of superheroes who are ready and willing to help out in any way that they can.

This includes multiple Supermans like Smallville star Tom Welling, who will be reprising his role as Clark Kent during the Batwoman episode alongside Erica Durance, who will once again portray the role of Lois Lane. (If you watch really closely you can catch a glimpse of Welling's Clark Kent in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the trailer.) This Smallville reunion serves as a homage to the former series and how its existence opened many doors for all of the superhero shows that followed. In fact, Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim credits Smallville for paving the way to DC's significant presence on The CW.

"For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it," he said in a statement, as reported by TVLine. "So when we first started talking about 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we're thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement."

Dean Buscher/The CW

Meanwhile, Brandon Routh will also pop up as a silver-haired Superman with some sage words of wisdom throughout these stressful times: “Hope is the light that lifts us out of darkness.”

Let's hope he's right because, unlike with the Thanos snap, these heroes won't be able to use the Quantum Realm to undo whatever happens.