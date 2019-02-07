Few experiences are more quintessential to childhood than having a tea party. Tea parties are, during the preschool days, just about the liveliest shindings you can throw (rivaled only by a birthday party). But, there is no official rule that says you can't throw a tea party as an adult. In fact, tea parties involve a lot of things popular with ~young adults~ right now. So why not swap your next Sunday brunch or happy hour for an afternoon tea? This Disney Princess Tea Set from Pottery Barn Kids is the ultimate way to host the tea party of your dreams.

Before you read on, something should be clarified. Yes, the tea set is from Pottery Barn Kids. So, while it technically it intended for kids, it is a pastel-colored, porcelain tea set with gold trim. Arguably, an adult Disneyhead is sure to appreciate it far more than any kid would.

The Porcelain Princess Tea Set comes with four teacups and a matching teapot. The teapot is a delicate petal pink hue with gold edging on the rim of each up and the handles. Each of the cups sports a different pastel shade, and the name of a princess written in the same gold. One with "Ariel" is purple, to match her shell bikini top; one with "Cinderella" is baby blue to match her luminescent ballgown; one with "Belle" is yellow to match her golden gown; one with "Jasmine" is sea green to match her outfit. Images of each princess appear on each corresponding cup. Matching saucers are also included.

Per the product description on the Pottery Barn Kids website, the set is hand-painted porcelain and food-safe. Each object in the set is free of BPA, phthalate, and lead. Likely because they're so delicate, you can’t put the teacups or the teapot in the dishwasher.

If you’re going to have a tea party, you need some sweets, too. Go all out and prep them with the Disney Princess Baking set that was released last September. The fabulously purple Disney baking set is sure to bring a degree of whimsy to any kitchen endeavor. Plus, unlike the tea set, the BPA-free plastic bowls and the tools are all safe for dishwasher use, so the cleanup after making scones and muffins will be a breeze. The set comes with two mixing bowls and two whisks, that feature pictures of some of the best princesses to even grace movie screens. Snow White, Aurora, Mulan, Rapunzel, Merida, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Jasmine, and Pocahontas are hanging out on the side to watch what you create.

With the winter cold still chilling people to the bone, there is no better time to make a party out of drinking tea. Even Starbucks, a coffee chain, is recognizing this, and shared the recipe for a booger-busting, piping hot sip last week. Add some honey and lemon to a mix of Teavana Peach Tranquility and Teavana Jade Citrus Mint teas. Sip from a princess cup and you're on your way to feeling royal and rejuvenated.