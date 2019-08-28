It's still August, but the leaves are already turning and I am anticipating a long, snug fall. To accentuate the cozy chic glamour of sweater weather season is a fireplace candle holder that will keep your abode very warm — literally and figuratively. The second the first leaf transitions from green to yellow and twirls to the grass, plans immediately shift from beach picnic to board games in the living room. Now is the time to nest and the fireplace candle sets the mood.

It doesn't matter if you have a working fireplace or not — or even a fireplace at all. The Plow & Hearth Logs Candle Holder makes it appear that you have a roaring fire happening. The faux-wood, resin logs aren't actually logs at all, so don't worry, they won't catch actual fire. All you need are tea light candles to plop into the log holder and voila; twinkling, sparkling, fireplace magic. The "logs" even come in two wood finishes including oak and a very woodsy birch that'll add an instant touch of cabin vibes to the most urban of abodes. The candle holders retail for $99.95, but two cozy seasons at home are truly priceless.

Bidding adieu to summer isn't an easy goodbye. Gone are the days of swimming, berry picking, and barbecues. Candles make the transition easier. As it cools down outside, we can spruce up our homes, ~warming~ up to a new season.

Now is the time to collect candles and cut their wicks. It's time to roll out the throw blankets and fluff the pillows. It's not only sweater weather, it's candle season. As the sun starts setting earlier and earlier, take the opportunity to get cozier and cozier, surrounded — safely and responsibly — by candles. I should note here that as cozy as you get, you should never fall asleep with a candle burning. That's a major fire hazard alert. Not cute.

What is cute is the release of Dairy Queen's Blizzard Candles. Summer can burn forever, despite the outdoor temperature, and inside your home. Dairy Queen's new line of candles are an autumnal play on their Blizzard flavors. Light up a Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard candle, a Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard, or a Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. Other scents include: Snickers Blizzard and Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard. You'll be able to inhale the flavors of summer and fall in a single breath.

Plow & Hearth

And because a fall lover can never have too many pumpkin scented candles, there is Bath & Body Works to provide an almost unending supply. From a Pumpkin Pecan Waffles scent to Pumpkin Apple, there are plenty of ways to get your pumpkin candle on this fall. Whether you opt for a Pumpkin Pie or Pumpkin Cupcake candle, the mood for fall 2019 will be set. And have you craving plenty of confections. Before snuggling up, make sure you have apple cider donuts nearby.

As the leaves start piling up, make sure your candle collection does too. The chorus of crickets is about to give way to crackling fireplaces, and you'll want in on this cozy action as soon as possible. Set your fireplace-less home up with the Plow & Hearth Log Candle Holder to give the affect of a warm, fall ready living room.