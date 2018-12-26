If you thought the holiday season was over, To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo is here to prove you wrong. In honor of all the yuletide festivities, Netflix has released footage of Peter Kavinsky in a hot tub for five hours and it's the Christmas gift that keeps on giving the more you watch it.

If you're expecting for this to contain any new footage of Centineo as Peter, you're sorely mistaken. This new video is legitimately just five hours of Peter chilling in a hot tub, waiting for someone to join him, during that highly memorable (and very, very steamy) scene between him and Lara Jean in the Netflix film. So if you're sitting around, wondering what to watch during the rest of your holiday time off, look no further. Because when push comes to shove, there's really no such thing as watching too much of Peter Kavinsky.

Granted, five hours can seem like a lot of time to spend simply staring at one person — even if said person is someone as adorable and charming as Peter. But if the opportunity presents itself and you just need an extra boost of holiday cheer, this will definitely do the trick. Netflix always has a knack for giving the people what they want and this video footage proves to be no exception to that rule.

Netflix on YouTube

"What's just as wonderful as a holiday yule log?" the streaming service captioned the video on YouTube. "Five glorious, uninterrupted hours of Peter Kavinsky shirtless in a hot tub. You. Are. Welcome."

Some may find it amusing while others may feel that it borderlines on the side of creepy, but love it or hate it, this video is now a thing that exists for our viewing pleasure and it's guaranteed to keep you merry all year round if you so choose to watch it. It is, after all, hard — if not downright impossible — to resist that Kavinsky side smirk.

This video comes shortly after Netflix's official confirmation that a sequel for To All the Boys I've Loved Before is in the works, which will find Centineo reprising his role as Peter alongside Lana Condor's Lara Jean. The streaming giant announced the news in the form of a letter (how else?), which was aptly addressed "To All the Fans I've Loved Before" — a clear nod to the film's premise.

Netflix

"As we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated," part of the note read. "But, the letters are out…it's true. A To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too."

The bad news is that, as of now, Netflix has yet to announce an exact premiere date for the follow-up film, which is based on Jenny Han's book trilogy. The good news is that at least we have this five-hour hot tub video of Peter to help keep us occupied — at least for the time being.