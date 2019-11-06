This 'Friends' Ugly Christmas Sweater Puts The Holiday Armadillo To Shame

The holiday armadillo must be real, y'all, because this year he has made all of your dreams come true. Now you can roll up to your annual holiday party wearing none other than this Friends ugly Christmas sweater, which is an homage to coffee, the magic of the holiday season, and unadulterated, unrepentant fugliness. It comes in a festive red and green featuring a wreath around the iconic Central Perk logo and, naturally, the words "How You Doin'?" emblazoned on the bottom. Essentially, when it comes to the holiday party circuit this year, this sweater will go ahead and do all the work for you.

This delightfully hideous garment is currently retailing for $59.90 on Box Lunch, a site devoted to fandom goods. It actually merely scratches the surface of the Friends merch you can buy there, but given that you only have a small socially sanctioned window to adorn yourself with hideous sweaters come winter, this is probably the one you'll want to prioritize. Besides, what else were you going to wear to watch Friends Thanksgiving episodes in theaters, which is a real thing that's happening on Nov. 24 and 25 this year? A normal human sweater isn't going to cut it. Go ugly, or go home.

You may have noticed a plethora of Friends merch flooding the market this year — it turns out there's good reason for it. In case you were looking for a reason to tailspin into an existential crisis about the fleeting nature of youth, 2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the first episode of Friends, and retailers have been celebrating accordingly. In fact, for the first time, you can not only rep for Central Perk with this threaded abomination, but you can drink it, too — Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf released an entire line of Central Perk coffee and tea, all of which is still available to purchase online.

If you're looking specifically to amp up with holiday look, though, Box Lunch more than has you covered. For better or for worse, you can buy a pair of Central Perk slipper socks to match your sweater (complete with Gunther-approved non-slip soles), a full-on Central Perk beanie that looks toastier than any of the ones I've purchased in the last few years, and even a Central Perk mug Christmas ornament to hang on your tree. If there were ever a year to announce a semi-hostile Friends takeover for your family's holiday shenanigans, you'll never be better equipped than this moment now. Something tells me the holiday armadillo would approve.