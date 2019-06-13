If you're the kind of Frozen fan who's dreamed of staying in a Frozen-themed home, you're going to want to book a room in this very real, very available Frozen-themed house on vacation rental home called Olaf’s Frozen Funhouse. Just in time for the reemergence of Frozen-related excitement thanks to the Frozen 2 trailer being released, the vacation rental home site, VRBO, is proud to feature this very unique home to travelers — and honestly can you blame them?

Though you might have assumed that this listing would be somewhere in the arctic, it's actually in Kissimmee, Florida, which is just a stone's throw away from Orlando, Florida — aka, the home of Disney World. Yes, you can have a taste of Norway, all while getting a tan and splashing around in a Olaf-themed pool. The 4,000 square foot sprawling home features seven bedrooms, four of which feature artwork and wall coverings depicting everyone's favorite characters from the film. So, yes, when you rent this place with your friends so you can all finally take that trip to Disney World you've been planning for ages, you can invite a mix of Frozen and non-Frozen fanatic friends — some can sleep in the themed rooms, and some can sleep in the ~boring, regular~ rooms. Win/win for everyone involved!

In addition to the rooms, the rest of the house also features murals featuring different Frozen characters —including Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, and Oaken.

In case murals covering the halls and walls of the kitchen and baths wasn't enough, there's also an at-home movie theater, where you (and ten friends, comfortably) can obviously watch the film, because why not. And when you're ready to warm up, you can head outside to the Frozen-themed swim area, featuring a mini Olaf water park, hot tubs and a light up swimming pool.

Of course, the best part of the house is that it's only a three-mile drive from Disney World, making it an ideal place to stay if you're headed there on vacation. Instead of paying exorbitant prices by staying at the Disney World park hotels, you can rent this home for $400 per night and have a mini theme park experience, all to yourself. Whether you're traveling with kids or you're just a straight up adult Frozen fan (no judgment either way), it's hard to see why you'd even think about staying in a hotel when this house is so close to the parks. Did I mention the (giant) pool is heated?

Even if you're not a fan of the film, it's difficult not to see the charm of this place. When so many rental properties take themselves so seriously, each trying to one-up the other's Instagrammability, I appreciate the whimsical spirit of this property.

Plus, I've always wanted to sleep in a sleigh bed and I'm not mad at the mini water park in the back yard.

What's more, this house sleeps 16 people, so whether you're heading to Disney with your entire family or all of your friends, it's cool that you can share the space without having to rent multiple units. And, if the 67 glowing reviews are anything to go by, this house lives up to its appeal. If you needed any more convincing for why you should stay here on your next trip to Disney, you'll appreciate that all of the reviews boast about how wonderful the host is. To check for availability, get in touch with the host, read more about the house or to book your stay straight away, click here.