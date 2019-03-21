The Game Of Thrones final season premiere is coming and by the end it's likely we'll have to say goodbye to some of our faves. And if you believe these new fan theories, we might have to part with Sansa Stark sooner than we want to. Fans believe that Sansa is going to die on Game of Thrones and unfortunately, they've got some legitimate clues to back this theory up.

According to Cosmopolitan, fans have found evidence in the Game Of Thrones Season 8 teaser trailer that points to Sansa's imminent death. It has to do with the statue of Sansa in the Winterfell crypt. Look close, and you'll notice the Stark family's statues — Robb, Catelyn, and Ned — are modeled after what they looked like at the age they died. Now look at Sansa's statue, and you'll notice that she appears to be about the same age she is right now, at the start of Season 8.

Unfortunately, Arya's statue also appears to be the same age as she is now, too. Perhaps, this is a clue that the two sisters will not make it past this year, which is almost certainly going to hold a ton of bloodshed now that the Night King and his White Walkers have broken down the Wall.

GameofThrones on YouTube

Another clue that Sansa isn't long for this world? The fact that Jon Snow's statue in the Stark family crypt looks to be an older man. While it gives hope to all those White Wolf stans out there that he won't die again. Sadly, this would mean if he does survive, he might have to go on without his (kind of) sisters by his side.

Sansa's statue isn't the only believable evidence that she won't make it out of this final season alive. Back in January, HBO dropped the official trailer for Game Of Thrones Season 8, in which Sansa welcomes Daenerys Targaryen to Winterfell by saying, "Winterfell is yours, your grace." While it's a rather polite greeting, it's also a meaningful one as Reddit pointed out, according to Esquire, since it is almost exactly what Ned Stark tells Robert Baratheon when he comes to Winterfell. "Winterfell is yours," Ned says, only to later have his head chopped off. Could the same happen to Sansa?

GameofThrones on YouTube

Of course, a lot of us are now collectively screaming "NOOOOO!" at the top of our lungs. Honestly, it's possible that these clues are just coincidences. After all, Sophie Turner recently told British Vogue, "Most of the people coming out on top are women." Let's hope that her comment is specifically about Sansa getting the respect and power she deserves. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, echoed her statement telling British Vogue, "I’d say the key players this season are all female." So, it sounds like if Arya and Sansa do end up dying this season, at least they'll go out playing key roles in the series.

But, while most fans don't want to say goodbye to Sansa, these clues might force audiences to come to terms with the fact that they might not have a choice in the matter. It's a sad, but unfortunately, very true fact, especially when it comes to the show that killed off hero Ned Stark in the first season. So, let's leave on this note: Buy the Kleenex now, it's likely you're gonna need them. Hopefully for happy tears, but let's not bet on it.