It feels like only yesterday that summer meant that the latest Harry Potter book would be on pre order at the local bookshop. The level of excitement, or what has become known as Pottermania, was bloomin' mental. So much so that all these years later, people still go cray for a bit of Potter (potty for Potter am I right?), over analysing these stories to the eighth degree. These theories sometimes are a bit OTT, tinging on fan fiction but get this, a tweet has resurfaced where JK Rowling basically confirms this Dumbledore Harry Potter theory and we are literally gobsmacked. OK, so the theory is a little wild, so bear with.

Basically, there has been a long held theory that everyone's dream headmaster and all round good guy Dumbledore is in fact, death. OMG, dead — and I mean figuratively and literally right here. Rowling, who is pretty darn good at Twitter, responded to a fan's question in 2015, as recently pointed out by the indy100. The Potter fan asked “What’s your favourite fan theory?". To which, the brilliant author responded, "Dumbledore as death. It’s a beautiful theory, and it fits." OK, hold up, have you heard this theory? I'll be real and say I haven't heard of it before. Where do we even start with this. How could our old pal be, well, the reaper?

Right so this theory has apparently been around for donkeys years and when you look into it, it totally makes sense. It is all relating to a story that is within the world of Harry Potter, in a collection of stories called The Tales Of Beedle The Bard. This book, which is a load of witching and wizardy fairytales that magic kids grew up with, is one of the many things that kids who were muggle born are not so familiar with. One of the fairytales that becomes super relevant to the series of books is the Tale Of Three Brothers. The three brothers in this story, find a river that is unsafe to cross. Using their magical powers (OMG) they build a bridge to get the heck over that bridge. This is when death turns up and is super ticked off about the guys cheating him. So he tricks them, offering them each a reward. The first asks for the elder wand which is a hell powerful wand, the second hollas for the resurrection stone for zombie vibes and the final brother goes for an invisibility cloak (because obviously). The three used these items to cheat death for ages but eventually all died, with the third greeting death as "a friend."

But though Death searched for the third brother for many years, he was never able to find him. It was only when he had attained a great age that the youngest brother finally took off the Cloak of Invisibility and gave it to his son. And then he greeted Death as an old friend, and went with him gladly, and, equals, they departed this life.

Now this is where it all gets tied up in a pretty little obsessive fan bow. The fan theory suggests that Voldemort — super villain of all super villains — is the first brother. Snape — teacher in need of a good hair wash — is the second brother, and our boy Harry is the third. Adding all of this up, that makes Dumbledore death. And like real talk, Dumbledore did give Harry the invisibility cloak y'all.

This theory being confirmed might not be quite as exciting as a new book, but it definitely makes you think a heck of a lot about the whole relationship between Dumbledore and like, everyone else right? Ugh, put a fork in me, I'm done. This theory is so lit, and now has low key been confirmed by Rowling. Keep them coming Potter fans, we cannot get enough.