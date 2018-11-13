For those already planning to rewatch Netflix's The Haunting Of Hill House to find all of the hidden ghosts, there's something else you should be looking out for that you likely missed, according to Oliver Jackson-Cohen. The actor who plays Luke Crain on the show teased that there is a Haunting of Hill House clue you definitely missed in the season finale, and it could totally change everything. The thing is, this new Red Room clue will also make the show's (sort of) happy ending way more bittersweet. Spoilers for The Haunting Of Hill House finale ahead.

In The Haunting Of Hill House finale, the remaining living Crain kids — Luke, Steve (Michiel Huisman), Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser), and Theo (Kate Siegel) — get trapped inside the Red Room, which has been hiding in plain sight. Their father, Hugh (Timothy Hutton) ends up negotiating with their ghost mom Olivia (Carla Gugino) to take his life in order to save theirs. It ends with the kids getting out of the room and living a rather happy life. But, Jackson-Cohen doesn't think fans should necessarily believe their eyes. After all, the Red Room has been known to hide some tricks in its walls.

In fact, Jackson-Cohen thinks there's a hidden Hill House Easter egg in the finale that hints that the Crains never actually escaped the Red Room. It all starts with his red shoes, he told The Wrap.

Jackson-Cohen revealed that, in the finale, red was a significant color theme, saying:

“There’s this thing that happens when we’re all in the Red Room. Every, uh — again, I feel like I have to be careful if I’m saying this right. (laughs) But whenever each child, each sibling, is in the Red Room, something in the fantasy is red. And it’ll be a very, very small thing. For Luke, when Luke gets taken to the hotel room, he’s worn Converse throughout the show, and all of a sudden his Converse are red."

It's "so slight you can barely even see it," he said of the red Converse he wears in his fantasy, but that little switch might mean big consequences for Luke and his siblings.

Netflix

The show's costume designer Lynn Falconer had already said that the costumes in Hill House reveal the secrets of the show. So, when you re-watch the episode, it seems obvious that it's no coincidence that Shirley is wearing a red blouse when she's reliving that affair she had three years ago, Steven is wearing a red sweater when he thinks he's talking to his wife, and Theo's partner Trish (Levy Tran) is wearing red underwear and bra in her nightmare.

It's that final shot of Luke celebrating two years of being sober that gives some serious credibility to his theory that the Crains never got out of the Red Room. In the scene, the Crain siblings have all gathered to celebrate with Luke by eating a cake — with red frosting. Could the Crains still be stuck in their Red Room fantasy without even knowing it? Jackson-Cohen seems to suspect so.

Netflix

It was Siegel, the actor said, who noticed that the cake was red. "She went, ‘The cake is red.’ And on set I went, ‘Oh, my God!’ And she went, ‘I don’t know!’" he told The Wrap. "And I asked [creator] Mike [Flanagan], and he went ‘I don’t know.’ And so I can’t tell whether or not I’m just crazy with this — or whether or not it’s something that could have legs.”

While Flanagan hasn't confirmed or denied this Red Room theory, he did tell Entertainment Weekly that a possible Season 2 of The Haunting of Hill House would not be about the Crain family. So, if fans were hoping for a follow up season to confirm the fate of the Crain siblings, well, they really shouldn't be holding their breaths.

We'll all just have to wait to see if a Season 2 will happen, but in the meantime, they can spend some time theorizing over this new clue from Jackson-Cohen that's bound to change the way you see The Haunting Of Hill House forever.