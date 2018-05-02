It might only be made up of a handful of words, but as anyone with an active Twitter account knows, putting together a bio for the social media platform isn't easy. There's an unspoken pressure to make every single word count. On Tuesday, outlets like CNN began reporting that Hillary Clinton made an update to her Twitter bio — and it's a pretty big one. Better yet, it was inspired by the advice of a fellow feminist: Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

At the beginning of the week, Clinton's Twitter bio read, "Wife, mom, grandma, women+kids advocate, FLOTUS, Senator, SecState, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, 2016 presidential candidate." But after speaking with Adichie, she's switched it up to read, "2016 Democratic Nominee, SecState, Senator, hair icon. Mom, Wife, Grandma x2, lawyer, advocate, fan of walks in the woods & standing up for our democracy."

As you might have noticed, "wife" is no longer the first word. Instead, in her new bio, Clinton prioritizes defining herself by her political career. Just a couple of days prior, Clinton had sat down with Adichie at the PEN World Voices Festival, where she was confronted with a question from Adichie about her bio:

In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is "wife." And then I think it’s "mom," and then it’s "grandmother." And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not "husband."

Clinton whole-heartedly accepted Adichie's point by responding that she'd have to change it. And that's exactly what she did. Their talk begins around the 42 minute mark.

PEN America on YouTube

