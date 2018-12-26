This 'Home Alone' Trivia Is Shocking Fans & It's All Seth Rogen's Fault

There's no better way to celebrate the holiday season than by rewatching a classic film like Home Alone — but this year, people are seeing Kevin McAllister's adventures in a whole new light, thanks to one earth-shattering tweet from Seth Rogen. On Tuesday, Dec. 25, Seth Rogen and Chris Evans discovered that the movie Kevin watches in Home Alone isn't real, and was, in fact, created specifically for the film.

Things kicked off in the middle of Christmas day, when the Knocked Up actor tweeted that he had recently found out that the gangster movie that Macaulay Culkin's character watches in Home Alone is just a series of short clips filmed specifically for use in the holiday classic. "My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie," Rogen tweeted.

His revelation shocked social media users everywhere, including Evans, who quickly responded with disbelief, tweeting back to Rogen, "IT’S NOT????" (Rogen, for his part, seemed to feel bad about ruining Evans' childhood, responding, "Sorry dude. Merry Christmas ya filthy animal.")

Unfortunately, Evans wasn't the only celebrity who was left in shock by Rogen's tweet — Big Mouth creator and comedian Nick Kroll also revealed that he was "dead serious" when he thought it was a real movie all along. "You deserved to find out in a better way than this," Rogen responded, apologetically.

Still, it's not shocking that Rogen, Evans and Kroll would think that it's a real gangster movie — according to Vanity Fair, director Chris Columbus shot Angels With Filthy Souls "using the techniques and black-and-white negative film stock of movies from the 40s," in order to make it seem like an actual movie from the Golden Age of Hollywood. The noir scenes were even shot from below, according to director of photography, Julio Macat, in order to let the audience see the action from Kevin's point of view.

And it wasn't only celebs who were fooled by this Home Alone sequence. Many fans also reacted to Rogen's tweet with surprise.

Michael Guido — who played the ill-fated Snakes in the movie scenes — told Vanity Fair that he had no idea how the gangster movie would play into the eventual plot of Home Alone when he was offered the role. "Chris simply mentioned that it was a film played by the kid to scare the bad guys, which at the time didn’t mean much to me," he said.

And while Guido admitted that he still gets recognized from his role as Snakes all the time, especially around the holidays, there is one downside to starring in Angels With Filth Souls: "A few years later I realized that I was just about the only actor from the original film who was not invited to be in the sequel because my character was ‘dead,'" Guido revealed, adding, "Oh well."

Our childhoods might not last forever, but the impact of Home Alone clearly will — well, as long as Seth Rogen doesn't tweet any more fun facts about the holiday classic next year.