If you've been obsessively checking your horoscope to find out whether heart eyes or heartaches are in store for you this Valentine's Day, I'm here to let you know you can chill. Sure, it's true, the astrology of Valentine's Day doesn't exactly point to it being a perfect, romance-filled extravaganza for every zodiac sign, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of this ~day of romance~ by doing something special — whether you're in a relationship or not. And deciding what to do on Valentine's Day based on your zodiac sign is actually a good idea, as it can help you avoid some of the inevitable planetary-induced drama that's being bestowed upon us by the cosmos.

Here's what you need to know planet-wise. On the day before Valentine's Day, quick-to-fire Mars is coming into a rough aspect with wild change-maker planet Uranus, which can cause tensions to be high for all zodiac signs. Expect fights, aggression, and unexpected curve balls. But if we can all get over that pre-Valentine's Day hump in one piece, we can actually expect things to feel pretty down-to-earth come the big day. Venus (planet of love n' romance) will be in ever-pragmatic Capricorn, while Mars (planet of sex n' passion) will have just left its fiery home sign and moved into comfort-seeking Taurus, so we're seeing a lot of earth sign energy from the majorly planetary players of our love lives.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Kyle Thomas of Love By Luna about what this oh-so-earthy Valentine's Day vibe has in store for us: "No matter your style of love or relationship-preference, you’re going to want to make sure that your relationships are meeting your practical needs and if they are not, you’ll be considering how to create a consistency that works for you," explains Thomas. "At the end of the day, all relationships take work and require effort. Indulge in love this year that supports your emotional and physical requirements rather than settling for something that is 'just good enough.'" Call on the practicality of an earth sign when analyzing your love life to harness this energy.

That all said, if you're unsure what to throw on your schedule come Valentine's Day, here are some ideas on exactly what you should plan to do this Valentine's Day, based on your zodiac sign that'll ensure you have an enjoyable time, regardless of whether you're spending the day with a date or friends.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) — Netflix & Chill

O passionate one: weirdly enough, I'd advise you keep things pretty lowkey this V-Day. Your ruling planet Mars (which, as you probably know, happens to be the planet of sex and passion) will have just left your sign, so you might be feeling a little deflated energy-wise — and you'll want to watch your spending, too, as the risk of financial drama is high. That said, if you need to do something to celebrate the day, I'd say a nice, solid Netflix-and-chill session would be your best bet. Cheap, easy, and super laid-back. You're good to go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) — Luxurious Dinner Date

Our favorite Venus-ruled, luxury-lovin' earth sign. With Mars, planet of passion and sex, having just moved into your sign's territory on Valentine's Day, you're likely to be feeling energized (woo!) — and you're going to have absolutely no shortage of seductive and sexual energy. Treat yourself to a luxurious-as-heck night out at a fancy restaurant with your date and LIVE. IT. UP. If you're single, now's actually a great time to meet someone new — or to simply treat yourself to that aforementioned luxurious dinner with a group of friends instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) — Drinks & Deep Conversations

The emotional moon will be sparkling in your sign this Valentine's Day, Gemini, and you may find that you're feeling a wee-bit less lighthearted than usual. But that's not a bad thing! You'll simply be more in your feels, and experience a greater need to connect with others deeply. Carve out some time on V-Day to have some deep convos with your significant other. Grabbing a drink or two at a chill, quiet spot where you can talk and get real is going to be ideal. If you're single, go for some one-on-one time with a fellow single friend and wax fancy on life, philosophy, feelings, and anything else your airy heart desires.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) — Chill Movie Date

All right, lil' crab, it's time hope for the best, but prepare for blah. You're likely feeling freaking exhausted, and V-Day is decidedly not your finest day. Subsequently, you may not be in the most social of moods come Valentine's Day, but doing something is going to be better for your well-being than doing nothing. The solution? Keep it simple and go catch a movie with a date or with friends. You'll be able to be together without having to exhaust yourself with conversation. Quiet company, a dark room, and some comfort in the form of an extra-large popcorn is exactly what you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) — Romantic Hot Tubbin'

You're going to be feelin' the hot flames of passion up until around Valetine's Day, Leo, as Mars will be riding through a fellow fire sign — but in an unfortunate twist of astrological timing, you might feel your energy fizzle out come the big day. Not to worry though — you can solve this dilemma by doing something relaxing *and* romantic by hitting a mega-chill hot tub with your boo. Not only will this physically soothe your tensions, it'll also give you and your date (or friends, if you're doing the single thing) some time to chill, be intimate, and talk — which can help restore your high vibes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) — Have Some Playful Fun

With Mars and Venus both spending this Valentine's Day in fellow earth signs, you'll have the potential for a fun, good-vibes day, whether with a significant other or with pals — so long as you don't let yourself get overly critical or caught up in the details, that is. You have a tendency to rationalize things, but that's not going to serve you too well this Valentine's Day. Embrace a childlike freedom by doing something fun and playful, like having a date at a theme park, mini-golf course, or arcade. It'll take the serious edge off things, allowing you to be silly and have some fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) — An Artsy Romance

This Valentine's Day, you may find yourself feeling a little out of sync with your romantic side (which is unusual for a love-lover like you, Libra!). Your creative juices, on the other hand, are going to be majorly flowing — so instead of feeling emo over your love life, let that guide you in your date-planning ideas. Hitting your favorite art museums, going to see a show, or even showing up to a wine-and-paint night would be an ideal way to celebrate. You're going to be feeling super creatively inspired, so indulging in art and aesthetics — either with a date, with friends, or solo — will boost your spirits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) — Take A Hike (Literally)

The intensity of the Mars/Uranus squabble on Feb. 13 might leave you feeling like you have some serious excess energy and aggression to work off. To ensure that doesn't come shooting out emotionally toward an unsuspecting victim, make a Valentine's Day plan that requires moving your body so you can loosen up and let off some steam in a healthy way. If the weather permits, take a nice, long hike with your boo (or solo, if you're single!), or choose another physical activity to partake in. And hey, no one ever said hook-ups didn't count as physical activity, so ya know — that works, too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) — Surprise Adventure Date

Given that the emotional moon will be in your house of partnerships come Valentine's Day, you're going to be in the mood for sweet, sweet romance —and thanks to lucky Jupiter currently being in your sign, you have every right to take a risk for the sake of some Valentine's Day fun. If you're single, do something wild — like going on a blind date or asking out the random hottie you've been interested in. If you're in a relationship, mix it up by planning something adventurous, like a completely surprise date somewhere neither of you have been.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) — Fancy Overnight Getaway

Venus is in your sign, so do something extra lovey-dovey and romantic, because the goddess of LUV is blessing you with heavily rose-scented Valentine's vibes. While you're usually not one to splurge on something frivolous or fall totally head-over-heels, all astrological signs this Valentine's Day point to you letting loose and allowing your Venusian urges to take control. Book yourself an impromptu overnight trip with your significant other and let passion lead the way. Don't worry too much about the logistics — just trust that you and your boo are bound to have a great time. If you're single, grab your fellow solo pals and hit the town looking for love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) — Get Your Party On

It's the season of your solar return, Aquarius, so the spotlight's on you! But just note: Valentine's Day itself is looking a little cloudy with a chance of drama when it comes to your love life. That said, regardless of any love drama, you're going to be feeling super supported and enlivened by your friendships — so doing something in a group setting (whether you're single or not) is going to be your best bet. Swing by a fun party with your date, or hit the town with a group of friends. Sure, it's not the most romantic, but you're not into stereotypical hearts-n-flowers stuff anyway. Group hangs can take some pressure off a potentially tension-filled one-on-one sesh with your significant other.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) — Self-Care Spa Day

OK, Pisces, you've been in a lil' bit of a mood lately — and come V-Day, you are going to want some major pampering, cause you've kinda been on the indulgence train this month. Combine all that with the romantic vibes of Valentine's Day, and you've got yourself the perfect excuse for a fancy, luxurious spa day. Book a couples' massage at a nice spa if you're planning on spending the day with a date, or treat yourself to some solo pampering if you're single. It'll give you some of your oh-so-desired self-care time, plus a chance to bond romantically with a partner or new date.