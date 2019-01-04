Romance Is In The Air For All Zodiac Signs In 2019, According To Astrologers

New year, new you, new... boo? Anything is possible in 2019, and naturally, the astrological forecast when it comes to all things ~love n' romance~ is on the brain for many of us. Whether you're cupcake-ily cuffed or single n' ready to mingle, there's probably a bit of 2019 love advice your zodiac sign needs to hear this year.

Thankfully, it looks like 2019 will a charmed year when it comes to love and romance for most us. "Thanks to expansive Jupiter moving through optimistic Sagittarius until December 2, 2019, the year ahead will be marked with grandiose idealism — an unshakeable faith that no matter what happens, there will be a happy ending," wrote astrologer Maria DeSimone on Tarot.com. If you're currently single, there's a good chance you could meet someone very special this year, or at least have some serious fun on the dating scene. If you're in a happy relationship, according to DeSimone, "your partner can help you reach new heights in some way," which can help keep things exciting. Each sign will have its own challenges and successes, of course, but every sign has reason to stay positive about love in 2019 overall.

Bustle spoke with Kyle Thomas, resident astrologer at Love By Luna, about what romance-related advice all signs should heed over the coming year. "2018 was a year riddled with sassy retrogrades from Mars, Venus, and Mercury for the last six months and we saw ourselves hitting obstacles and reviewing our lives," Thomas tells Bustle. "2019, however, promises us better open roads leading right on into the future." It's very true: 2018 did not mess around when it came to turning our love lives upside down. Both Venus (planet of love and romance) and Mars (planet of sex and passion) went retrograde last year, causing upheaval, stagnancy and frustration, and a lot of re-examination in the areas of our lives governed by these celestial influences. It certainly wasn't smooth sailing for most folks, but the silver lining is that we're ready to take the lessons we learned and apply them to our romantic future. "By looking back on where we have been, we can grow and evolve into our best selves," says Thomas. Let's bring on the romance!

"[E]very sign has something to learn from the stars that we can carry forth into the fresh year. Are you ready to step in front of the mirror?" asks Thomas. Raw, pragmatic advice when it comes to love isn't always going to be the easiest pill to swallow, but hey: if the pill is going to help cure the heartache, well, I'll take it. Here's the love advice your sign needs in 2019 to make the most of all matters pertaining to L-O-V-E in the year ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to your love life, this year is going to be about keeping one foot on the brakes to ensure you don't crash and burn by moving too fast. "Don’t become too impulsive and rush right in — whether it’s into that hot and heavy relationship or that pinnacle career moment that you’ve been building," advises Thomas. "You’re clearly going to rise, but don’t burn yourself or your love out before you get there. No empire flourishes if you’re too tired to lead it." If something is meant for you, there's going to be no reason to rush it this year, Aries. Try to control your fiery, fast-moving instincts and take it slow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You deserve the best, Taurus, but don't let your stubborn nature keep you trapped and forced to re-live the same negative relationship loop over and over, like a hamster in a heart-shaped hamster wheel. "[S]top holding onto toxic relationships," advises Thomas. "If someone isn’t going to be 'ready' to be with you or isn’t going to put in the work to make it happen, release them. You’ll actually finally feel free because of it." You're a creature of comfort, so it's not always easy to be the catalyst for change when it comes to love (or to soften a heart that's been hardened by emotional scars), but doing so is exactly what you should embrace as you embark on romance on 2019.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Commitment: not historically a Gemini's cup of tea. You're a free thinker, and your thoughts move from topic to topic faster than most people can process one, so it makes sense that you panic at the thought of being too restricted by a lover. But 2019 is asking you to push your boundaries when it comes to love and make sure you're not discounting meaningful romantic growth experiences because of that commitment anxiety. "The moment emotions and 'the feels' tend to occur, you are faster than a whirlwind to fly out of there if you feel uncomfortable, Gemini," explains Thomas. "Don’t intellectualize those vulnerable spots ... Communicate your own feelings authentically and don’t run away."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're a sensitive soul, Cancer, so it can be hard to let go of baggage and feelings from past relationships. But if it's not serving your highest self, then 2019 is asking you to leave it behind for good to make room for the love you deserve. "When things get a bit wild in life, you’re the first to batten down the hatches, Cancer. But don’t get lost in your own emotional shell," advises Thomas. "Yes, life can be hard at times, but there’s no point in beating yourself up about things that happened before. ... Like the water of the tide rinses the shore, allow the future to come in and flow right on in." Love is in the tides for you, moon baby, so allow it to wash good things ashore.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You love being the star of the show (or the romance!), Leo — but if you're overly focused on finding someone who will bend to your each and every whim — without being willing to reciprocate — you may look right past the romance of a lifetime. "[Y]ou must learn to bend and compromise, Leo. ... You radiate and shine, but don’t shun someone in your life if things aren’t exactly perfect," explains Thomas. "Just like a prism bends light into a rainbow, sometimes we must see things in a different color to understand its beauty." No one's perfect, remember? Allow yourself to bend to love this year without compromising who you are. Sometimes the altering influence of a new romance can be a good thing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're a perfectionist, it's true, but constantly being in control of things when it comes to love, romance, and emotions? It's nearly impossible, no matter how hard you try. Don't exhaust yourself trying to make it happen this year. "Even though you tend to mean well, don’t be too critical all of the time. This doesn’t warm people’s hearts. It pushes people away," explains Thomas. "Stop obsessing over every detail and imperfection. Even if your relationships, projects, and plans don’t match up precisely with your initial vision, that’s okay." 2019 is going to be about learning to go with the flow when it comes to romance, Virgo, and letting the free-flowing energy of love take you to new and even more heartwarming places.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The ever people-pleasing Libra absolutely loves all things to do with love — but losing yourself is not part of a healthy romantic equation in 2019. "You’re the sign most ready to partner up and swap out your original plans to mirror your one-and-only, but doesn’t that feel inauthentic after awhile? You have talents and genuine intellect on your own, so don’t let your opinions fall away just because that seems easier than standing up for what you feel," advises Thomas. "Know who you are and don’t lose yourself in your partnerships, Libra, and stop forgetting what you bring to your union with other people." Your needs are just as important as anyone else's, so be sure to honor them no matter how swept away by love you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Conflict doesn't scare you, Scorp, but don't let your emotional walls and fears cause you to lash out against love when it isn't necessary to protect you. "Emotional passion is great, Scorpio, but going into a mini-war — or a full-blown apocalypse — isn’t fun," explains Thomas. "Open your heart rather than harpooning anyone who comes close to seeing your vulnerability. Many Scorpios hold onto pain with a vengeance, but that doesn’t mean that the next person who you encounter ... is going to hurt you like other people from your past have." Move forward with positivity this year, and leave past scars alone to heal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a fire sign driven by passion, you're always following your excitement, Sag — but your wild, free-spirited nature can sometimes carry you into romantic situations you didn't intend to wind up in, without you even realizing it. In 2019, you'll need to take charge and be willing to think things through more thoroughly before you act when it comes to love. "Make a list of the things that you want in your life, especially romantically, and be confident in it," advises Thomas. "You get distracted and scattered at times, so just be upfront and honest with your intentions, even if it’s just that you want to have fun and fly with freedom."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Cold, hard, measurable facts: that's what Capricorn dreams are made of, right? You're a master of practicality, but guess what? Love isn't always that. In fact, it's usually quite the opposite — and if you're hoping to find or deepen a meaningful romantic partnership in 2019, it's time to embrace the unpredictable nature of love. "Don’t cut out your heart and get cold when it comes to your emotions just because it’s easier to do that," advises Thomas. "You’ve got to listen to your feelings and your heart sometimes, even if it’s not entirely practical. Happiness and love are worth it, so don’t run away."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Airy Aquarians have a tendency to conceptualize just about everything, and that includes love and emotions — but it's important to give those parts of yourself equal consideration, too, even if they can't be quantified. "Don’t just intellectualize your feelings, because your feelings are beautiful and real," advises Thomas. "Your stubbornness regarding your opinions is only cute until it makes you look arrogant, so listen to other people and let what they have to say sink in." Leave room for the possibility of error in your romantic judgments and you'll likely be pleasantly surprised by how things play out.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Always dreamy and emotional, Pisces absolutely love to fall in love — and that's beautiful! Just be sure you're not getting so caught up in an illusive fantasy that you end up in a heartache-y situation that you don't want to be in. "Don’t dive in so fast to new relationships, projects, and endeavors without realizing that you have to follow through without running away in terror," shares Thomas with Bustle. "You have such vibrant and beautiful emotions, so let love and life happen organically rather than continuously being hammered by the storm and being lost like a candle to the wind."