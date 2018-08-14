This Is The Best Time Of Day To Work Out, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You probably don't need to be told (again) how important exercise is for a healthy lifestyle. You probably also already know you should most likely be doing it more than you are. But when it comes to fitting workouts into your schedule, the hardest part is finding the time. You're busy, you're doing a million things at once, and finding an hour or two of your day to work out, get sweaty, then shower and look presentable afterwards can sometimes feel overwhelming and close to impossible. That's exactly why it's essential to figure out what the best time of day to work out is — it will make it feel more natural, and probably help keep you on track. One way to find the best time to work out is to pay attention to your zodiac sign.

It might seem random, but your sign can clue you in on so many things about yourself that will make everyday tasks a little bit easier. You might already know what kind of workout is best for your sign, but do you know what time of day you should be doing it? For example, water signs, like Scorpio and Pisces, prefer to work out in the evening: That's because the moon controls the tides of the ocean, and the moon also controls the water signs' emotions and energy. Therefore, they have the most energy during the evening, and tha'ts the best time to head to the gym.

Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust to find out the best time to work out according to your zodiac sign, and she filled us in on all the details:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle If you're an Aries, Stardust says you're going to want to schedule your gym time for the morning: "The initiator of the zodiac, the ram is a real go getter, bursting with energy. So, it’s only natural Aries would want to work out first thing in the morning." Start your day with some heart-pumping cardio to really make the most of it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Cora Foxx/ Bustle As a Taurus, you're a really hard worker, and you don't want anything to distract from your day at the office. Stardust says, "The Bull has the power and drive to work hard while doing squats in the copy room to stay trim." Try to do a quick workout somewhere in your office, or head to the gym during lunch hour.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle Stardust says, "Airy Gemini has the power of two people - as they are ruled by the twins - which means they can fit in workouts, lunch, and gossip time at the office during their lunch breaks."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle If you're a Cancer, your best bet is to work out at night. Stardust says, "Their hard shell gives Cancers the determine to stay in shape, however, the crab feels comfortable working out under its planetary ruler, the moon."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle Leos, you're going to feel the most comfortable working out during the day, when you have the most energy. Stardust says, "Ruled by the sun, Leo’s workout in the daylight - preferably in the morning hours."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Cora Foxx/Bustle As a Virgo, you have enough drive to do a bunch of things at once. Stardust says, "Virgo uses their mercurial energy to do various earthy activities such as working out during office hours at the same time as other work projects."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle Stardust says, "Fair minded Libra works out midday to balance out their energy, distressing from the demands of work during their lunch break." Try to plan a workout during the day when you're feeling the most stressed as a way to calm down.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Cora Foxx/Bustle Scorpios, you're going to want to hit the gym at night. Stardust says, "Modernly ruled by Pluto, Scorpios love the darkness, which means they love working out in the evening hours, getting their energy at the stroke of midnight, using their power hour to stay fit."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Cora Foxx/Bustle The best way to start your day is at the gym. Stardust says, "Speedy by nature, the fun loving archer wakes up from slumber with positivity - running their off their fiery energy before breakfast."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle If possible, try exercising while getting work done. Stardust says, "Work-focused earth sign Capricorn works out from their office, using their desk as a treadmill to open their bones during office hours."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle You can make your day better by scheduling a workout in the afternoon. Stardust says, "The water bearer air sign uses a midday work out to add pep to their speedy step, adding energy to their day."