This Is The Job You'd Like The Most, Based On Your Enneagram

Picking a profession is not an easy task. In fact, it is for this singular reason people seek the guidance of career coaches or counselors. But not everyone has access to these resources (or time to see them). Luckily there are other ways to find out what path you should consider pursuing. Back in the day, people used pen and paper to complete questionnaires that analyze the facets of their personalities. Now that the internet is so present, there is an easier way to determine the job you'd like the most, based on your enneagram.

The Enneagram Test is a modern personality assessment that is used "as a way of examining specifics about the structure of the human soul and particularly about the ways in which actual soul qualities of Essence become distorted, or contracted into states of ego," per The Enneagram Institute. The test has nine basic types and 27 subtypes, a far more extensive and complex lineup than comparable tests like the Myers-Briggs (which conversely, has eight different categories one can be placed in, and 16 subtypes). The names of the nine basic categories are the reformer, the helper, the achiever, the individualist, the investigator, the loyalist, the enthusiast, the challenger, and the peacemaker, and they all come with their own different set of strengths and challenges.

Though obviously trying to contain all of the aspects of someone's personality into one simple category is a wildly simplistic effort, the Enneagram does a very good job of identifying important components. Here are some ideas of career ideas that align with each of the different enneagram types.

The Reformer

Reformers are rational, idealistic, and have a tendency to only accept perfection. Those in this category are ideal for positions of power in politics or otherwise. They walk the walk, and don't just talk the talk.

The Helper

Helpers are perhaps the easiest for which to pick a possible career. Their caring, charitable nature and desire to ~help~ others make them ideal for roles involving significant human interaction, like counseling, psychology, or nursing.

The Achiever

The achiever is the most driven of all nine enneagram types. People belonging to this group are ideal for business and sales-based work, as their enthusiasm and commitment to results (no matter what the hurdles) translates to professional success.

The Individualist

The obvious career choice for an individualist is one that does not impose too many restrictions on their work habits or the work they do in itself. Something creative is likely where members of this group would find the greatest success — especially if they make their own hours. Think anything from freelance writing to video game design.

The Investigator

Intense and perceptive, investigators excel in solitary environments where they can focus all their attention on their work. Consider a work environment where you can do this; perhaps something in a scientific discipline, academia, or research-based.

The Loyalist

Loyalists are security-oriented and always on their toes. It is for this reason they make exceptional protectors. If every secret service agent or member of the CIA possessed the attributes of a loyalist perhaps there would be fewer security breaches at governmental buildings.

The Enthusiast

Enthusiasts love attention, so they need to find a career that allows them to get the spotlight they so crave, while also having the flexibility to do what they want. As they struggle to keep still, something like a field guide or a travel agent would be the best option.

The Challenger

Challengers are dominating and self-assured. They work well under pressure and are good at making decisions. If you're in an emergency you want a challenger nearby to save the day. Those with this type's attributes are wonderful EMTs, as they're not shy about confrontation when they feel needed.

The Peacemaker

Easygoing and personable, peacemakers are perfect for any role that involves working with kids. Teaching, in particular, is a clear fit. Consider also roles that require conflict mitigation, like management or HR — you're a soothing presence in an otherwise stressful situation.