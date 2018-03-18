Just because you know how Jack Pearson died, that doesn't mean there's not plenty of stories left to tell about the Pearson family patriarch. In a video interview with Wired, Justin Hartley, who plays Jack's son, Kevin, spilled the news that This Is Us Season 3 could be Jack's biggest season yet, so the time to get excited is now, people. Earlier this week, Season 2 wrapped with a series of puzzling glimpses into the future, one of which featured Kevin and his new girlfriend, Zoe, heading to Vietnam. Even though Jack's not physically in the scene, his presence is definitely felt, and the moment provided a major hint at what's ahead for the super dad.

As fans know, Jack served in Vietnam alongside his little brother Nicky. So far, This Is Us hasn't had time to explore this early period of Jack's life, but with Kevin setting out on a journey to seemingly better understand his father, you can bet the show is preparing to delve deeper into the backstory of one of TV's greatest dads. In the interview, Hartley, along with Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, answer some of the internet's most asked questions about themselves and the show. Unsurprisingly, at the top of the list for Ventimiglia is the question, "Is Milo Ventimiglia still going to be on This Is Us?"

The answer to that is a resounding yes, but fans already knew that. However, Hartley excitedly goes on to say, "I think coming up in season 3 is the biggest Jack story of the series." Ventimiglia then chimes in with this cryptic response, "There's a lot happening with Jack that we haven't seen of Jack."

WIRED on YouTube

While the show has revealed glimpses into almost every period of Jack's life, his time in Vietnam and his relationship with his brother remain mysteries. It certainly sounds like Kevin is seeking answers about his father's younger years in Season 3, and that will no doubt lead to intense flashbacks scenes from the era. One thing that fans know for certain is that Jack never liked to talk about his time in the military or his childhood. The relationship he had with his own father was so broken that he couldn't bring himself to sit by the man's bedside as he died.

Jack may have wanted to bury his family history, but after a year in which Kevin found himself hitting rock bottom as he battled addiction, he may be in a position where he feels that it's time to explore who his father was before he was a dad. This is good news for everyone involved, but especially the fans who have spent two years focused on figuring out how Jack died. Switching gears to explore his life before the Big Three and Rebecca could be a refreshing change of pace.

The Vietnam War, the mystery surrounding what happened to Nicky, and Jack's fractured relationship with his parents are all meaty subjects. And seeing Kevin be the one to delve into this chapter of his father's story is a perfect next step for him as he embarks on a fresh start in his own life.

Of course, the best thing about this news is the further reassurance that just because the mystery of Jack's death has been solved that doesn't mean the show is finished telling stories about the beloved character. Just the thought of This Is Us without Jack is heartbreaking, so knowing Season 3 could be the character's biggest season yet is a major relief. Bring on the Jack goodness — and sadness — This Is Us, because the show wouldn't be the same without him.