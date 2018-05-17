This Is Your Most Irresistible Quality, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Becoming the best version of yourself has nothing to do with changing yourself to fit a certain mold. It has nothing to do with impressing others or using mind games to get people to "want" you. Anyone has the ability to be irresistible because what attracts people to each other varies among each individual. If you're unsure of yours, astrologers say your zodiac sign can help you discover what special traits you might want to play up in order to shine.

"Some people have an allure that's enigmatic but undeniably their own," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. It's that certain something about a person that we can't put a finger on. "However, we can use astrology to help us nail our very own style of being as irresistible as we can be."

Among all 12 zodiac signs, there are four different corresponding elements (earth, fire, water, air) to match. Some signs within their element might know their strengths and utilize them more than others, Mckean says. "If you happen to be a Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Libra (one sign from each element, respectively), you have an intuitive head start on," your best attributes.

That's because signs like Taurus and Libra are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure. "There's a certain charm both of these signs exude," astrologer Amy Tripp, tells Bustle. Libra tends to be more flirtatious, while Taurus tends to be more sensual.

But if you're not a Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Libra, don't worry. Each sign has certain inherent strengths that can be enhanced. So here are some of your best attributes, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your Confidence Tina Gong/Bustle Ruled by Mars, the "planet of sex," Aries knows how to turn up the heat. "They are confident, bold and know how to take charge," Tripp says. Although your boldness may not be for everyone, it can definitely appealing for a lot of people. But that's not all. Since you're not only a fire sign but the very first sign in the zodiac, Mckean says you're "known to blaze trails others haven't thought of." You're full of sire, spunk, ambition, and passion. "Once your flame is lit, play it up, people are drawn to you and find you irresistible," she says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your Sensual Nature Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is the most sensual sign of the zodiac, thanks to their ruling planet Venus. "Their touch can drive you wild," Tripp says. In other words, they’re known for being fantastic partners inside the bedroom or out. But outside of a romantic setting, Taurus have a quiet confidence about them that is super appealing. According to Mckean, Taureans know how to communicate without words and instinctively how to draw attention to themselves without being flashy. "Taurus doesn't necessarily let it all hang out," she says. "But if you play up the image of 'what you see is what you get' it makes you one of the most irresistible signs."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your Intelligence And Wit Tina Gong/Bustle It's no secret that Geminis love to talk. "They can be the life of a party with their ability to mingle and flirtatiously butterfly from person to person and make everyone feel good," Mckean says. One of the best things about being a Gemini is you have a built-in versatility that allows you to adapt to the person you're talking to. You just have a way of making everyone feel seen and special. "Playing up their versatility makes them as irresistible as possible," she says. Besides that, you're known for being intelligent and witty. As Tripp says, Geminis just know little things about everything. So you're not only mentally quick, but you're also funny and engaging. Don't be afraid to show that off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your Nurturing Side Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Cancer, your nurturing side draws people in, so own it. Invite people over and cook them your favorite meal or just provide a safe haven for people to come and talk to you about anything and everything. According to Tripp, you have a way of making people feel comfortable and at home. Since you're a water sign, you're all about your emotions. You're known for being one of the most sensitive signs among the zodiac. "Cancers enjoy helping people feel better," Mckean says. "One of the best traits about Cancers is their sense of humor. It can pull anyone out of a bad mood." So if you play up your nurturing side, your sensitivity, and your sense of humor, you'll really draw people to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Your Boldness Tina Gong/Bustle Like fellow-fire sign, Aries, Leos tend to be super confident. So don't be afraid to play that up. "They love to stand out from the crowd and be the center of attention," Tripp says. Showing off a unique skill or talent can really make you stand out. Besides that, you're a trendsetter and you also have a ton of passion that allows you to be bold and shine brightly. That's not something a lot of signs have. "Unique to the Leo is their ability to stand proudly and comfortably in front of crowds without flinching," Mckean says. "The more people around them, the more they radiate. With that, they are aligned in their own element and are true to their self. This makes Leo one of the most irresistible of the signs."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your Warm Heart Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos typically don't seek attention, but they have warm hearts and good common sense so they're always willing to help. As an earth sign, Mckean says, they are ever-practical and like to keep things simple. For them, sometimes less is more. "If you're a Virgo, one of the things you can play up ... is to show off your ability to minimize and simplify the environment around you," she says. You have a no-nonsense attitude so you get things done. That's something a lot of people will really appreciate about you. According to Tripp, you're just very helpful in nature. "Virgo is the most service-oriented sign of the zodiac and handling the tiny details others would normally forget are ways Virgo can [be] irresistible," she says.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Your Charm Tina Gong/Bustle Libra can easily play up their charm, thanks to their ruling planet Venus. "They are the most socially sophisticated and genuinely friendly of all the signs," Tripp says. "They don’t like conflict and will always want to keep things balanced and peaceful." You radiate fairness and harmony. In a world that's full of drama, someone who actively looks to keep the peace can be super appealing. According to Mckean, being Venus-ruled also means you have a natural ability towards artistic refinement and flair. "In a word, Libras are graceful," she says. That's why you're one of the most irresistible signs of the zodiac.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Your Mysterious Intensity Tina Gong/Bustle "Still waters run deep with a Scorpio," Mckean says. As anyone into astrology knows, one of your trademark qualities if your intensity and passion. According to her, what makes your "brand of intensity and passion" so special is that you're also naturally exclusive. "The combination of these three qualities gives Scorpios a unique sexiness and mystery that is undeniably alluring, making them one of the most irresistible of the signs," she says.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Your Optimism Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius can play up their worldly nature and knowledge. Since you're known for exploring the unknown, you can teach other people things they never knew they'd be interested in. In addition to that, Tripp says your optimistic and cheerful nature is well-received by others. "It’s always nice to be around someone positive who doesn’t dwell in the past," she says. So keep it up! Other than that, you're also known for being open-minded, accepting, and curious. You have an easy-going nature that makes people feel comfortable around you. "Known for being honest, optimistic, and supportive of the underdog, people can't help but appreciate your generous nature," Mckean says. "You already know a little optimism goes a long way, so play it up to be your most irresistible self."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Your Driven Nature Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are practical earth signs who are known for being hard workers. "Their respectable and dignified nature can make them irresistible to others, as well as their mature and responsible ways," Tripp says. You may not have the mysterious allure of a Scorpio or the natural charm of a Libra, but your steadfast ambition is super unique. "Never one to do anything half-par, your sense of knowledge, ability, and discipline are some of your most attractive qualities," Mckean says. "Don't be so humble and play up those wonderful traits."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Your Uniqueness Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius can take pride in whatever it is that makes them stand out from the crowd because there will be something, Tripp says. Out of all the zodiac signs, Aquarius-born people know they're unique and they love that about themselves. As Mckean says, "Aquarians have a brilliant buzz that is undeniably ... alluring." That's because you value your individuality and you naturally exude that. Other than that, you also have a strong humanitarian nature. "People interested in free-thinkers and those that don’t define themselves according to the rules of society will find Aquarius irresistible," Tripp says.