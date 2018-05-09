Ivanka Trump met with a man impersonating Donald Trump on Tuesday. Or at least, that's what much of Twitter would like to believe. Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom's foreign secretary, has an undeniable physical resemblance to the U.S. president — one that is especially uncanny in a photo he tweeted out of his meeting in the White House with the first daughter. Twitter users joked that the picture of Ivanka and Boris Johnson looked like she was really meeting an impersonator of her father.

"I had a fantastic afternoon in the White House yesterday, seeing the real spectrum of UK-US cooperation & discussing everything from the Syria crisis to the need for global women's empowerment with @VP Pence, @IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner," Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.

In the image, Johnson stands next to the first daughter and gives a big thumbs up. The foreign secretary's appearance has often before been compared to that of President Trump (though, at age 53, he is 18 years younger), particularly because of their similar mops of unruly blond hair. "Is Boris Johnson Donald Trump's son?" joked a January article in The Independent.

But, as many on Twitter noted, the thumbs-up sign puts their kinship over the top. President Trump flashed his thumbs so often during the campaign that the sign became one of his symbols, only a tier below the red MAGA hat. A report from the Republican National Committee even found that donors were more likely to give money to Trump when presented with an image of him with his thumbs up. He makes the sign often as president, too, even at seemingly inappropriate times, like while visiting victims of the Parkland shooting in the hospital.

It's bizarre how much it actually looks like Ivanka is standing with her father upon a first glance at Johnson's photo.

