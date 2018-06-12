Special advisers to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump earned an income outside the White House that amounted to $82 million last year, based on a new report from The Washington Post. According to new filings released on Monday, Ivanka earned approximately $3.9 million via her portion of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., as well as more than $2 million in severance from her father's company. And that's only the beginning.

Kushner, as The Washington Post reported, earned more than $5 million from Quail Ridge, a New Jersey apartment complex acquired by Kushner Cos. last year. Both no longer have daily administration of their respective companies, and the husband and wife are working in unpaid positions in the White House.

The last financial disclosure filed by Kushner and Ivanka was in July 2017, and covered between January 2016 and the first months of 2017, according to the newspaper. Last July, the couple jointly made at least $19 million from "business ventures," according to filings examined by the newspaper. The same filing disclosed approximately $80 million in real estate holdings as well as other revenue.

As The Washington Post analysis of their filings makes clear, it's difficult to ascertain exact numbers. The forms in question from the Office of Government Ethics use ranges the newspaper classifies as "broad."

When asked about the details of Monday's filings, a spokesman said their net worths, which reflect the entirety of their financial situation, remain "largely the same." In an email to The Washington Post, Peter Mirijanian (who is a spokesman for Abbe Lowell, Kushner’s and Ivanka's ethics counsel) said they have followed all the rules.

“Since joining the administration, Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump have complied with the rules and restrictions as set out by the Office of Government Ethics,” Mirijanian told the newspaper via email. “As to the current filing which OGE also reviews, their net worth remains largely the same, with changes reflecting more the way the form requires disclosure than any substantial difference in assets or liabilities.”

There are some changes in Ivanka's income, the newspaper reported. Ivanka now receives "guaranteed fixed yearly payments" instead of profit-based payments from the Trump Organization's international operations. The filing showed her portion of that payment in 2017 was $747,622.

The $2 million severance was paid after she left the Trump Organization after her father's inauguration. Eventually, Ivanka joined the White House as an unpaid adviser to President Trump, according to The New York Times.

The trust overseeing Ivanka's eponymous clothing brand paid her at more than $5 million last year, according to the filing. It was her largest source of income, according to The Washington Post.

Another revelation from Ivanka's disclosure form was the advance from Penguin Random House. Ivanka published the book "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success" in May 2017. She received a $289,300 advance, and it was donated to the Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund.

Kushner's disclosure reported income from dozens of companies affiliated with his family's real estate empire. The Washington Post reported that he earned at least $70 million. Furthermore, reporting from the newspaper shows Kushner "retained roughly 90 percent of his real estate holdings."

While Ivanka and Kushner's disclosures are making a splash, the White House also released financial disclosures for more than two dozen employees on Monday. For example, national security adviser John Bolton reported $2.2 million in income last year.

According to the filing, that income includes a paid contributor role at Fox News that amounted to $569,000. Bolton also made $118,000 in speaking fees for speeches he delivered to employees of large banks like Deutsche Bank and HSBC in 2017.