For many of Keeping Up With The Kardashians' loyal fans, Sunday evenings, by and large, are pretty much exclusively reserved for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Well, those fans are in for a happy surprise, since E! is going to host a KUWTK marathon in honor of Kim K's birthday on Sunday, Oct. 21. Even better? As if any afternoon spent with the Kar-Jenners isn't an enticing offer all on its own (seriously, who's sold already?), the celebratory marathon will be comprised of seven episodes from KUWTK seasons past, hand-picked by the birthday gal herself.

That means, in addition to gifting the reality show's enthusiastic fanbase with seven glorious hours of throwback goodness, Kim's personally curated birthday marathon will also give fans a glimpse into the reality star's favorite KUWTK episodes. Seems entirely appropriate, given that Kim will be ringing in her 38th year of life on Oct. 21. Just so everyone's on the same page here, that's the same day that E!'s birthday marathon is set to air.

And, since Kim has definitely spent a pretty sizable chunk of the last 11 years sharing herself with the world via KUWTK, what better way to celebrate moving forward than with some nostalgic video footage of where she's been? Of course, whittling down a list of her favorite episodes couldn't have been an easy feat. She did have a grand total of 221 KUWTK episodes to choose from, after all, and a mere seven spots to fill. So, which ones made it past the chopping block?

E! Entertainment on YouTube

It looks like fans will just have to hold out until Kim's birthday marathon kicks off just slightly less than a week from now to uncover the definitive answer to that question. At least, in its entirety. (Per E!'s report, the marathon will start up midway through the afternoon on Sunday the 21st.) That said, E! did release a quick preview advertising the KUWTK marathon via YouTube Sunday, Oct. 14, so inquiring audiences can get a sense of what they're in for.

The preview leaves quite a bit up to the imagination on that front, though it does feature a snappy montage of scenes from KUWTK episodes old and new, which will presumably appear in next week's big marathon. Just based on those video snippets, it looks like Kim's favorite episodes include a whole roster of classics, from the Breckenridge family blowout way back in Season 2 (perhaps the most iconic "ugly cry" moment in Kardashian history) to the elephant selfie incident in Thailand almost ten years later.

Those who'd like a more comprehensive spoiler reel ahead of Kim's big-time birthday marathon might want to check out Us Weekly's recent report, which lists six of Kim's seven episode selections and offers descriptors to jog fans' memories. After parsing through the list, it looks like much of the upcoming KUWTK marathon will take audiences back to the show's early days. As in, Seasons 1-3 kind of early. Per Us Weekly's report, the only two episodes that fall outside that particular range will be the Thailand episode (from Season 9) and the Armenia episode (from Season 10).

So, what about the last one? According to E!, Kim is actually keeping a tight lid on her final pick for next Sunday's marathon, since the episode name that hasn't been released yet is actually the KUWTK star's all-time favorite. Dying to know which one she chose? The b-day lady will reportedly be announcing her pick for best KUWTK episode ever at 9 p.m. EST on her special day. When she does, it seems safe to say any and all Kar-Jenner fans will probably want to be there.