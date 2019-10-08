Are you planning a trip to LA during the month of October? If yes, you might think about seizing a unique opportunity that’s just arisen in terms of your accommodations: A Lisa Frank hotel room will soon be available to book on Hotels.com for a limited time — and yes, it’s as brightly-colored as you probably think it is. To be perfectly honest, I can’t really imagine you’d be able to get much sleep staying in the Lisa Frank Flat, as it’s called — it’s, uh… let’s called it visually loud — but, I mean… one does not stay in a place called “the Lisa Frank Flat” if one intends to be unconscious for the majority of the stay. Right? Right.

A collaboration between Hotels.com and the beloved ‘80s- and ‘90s-era brand, the Lisa Frank Flat aims to “[transport you] directly into a scene on one of Lisa Frank’s notebooks from your childhood,” according to a press release provided to Bustle. Said Hotels.com president Adam Jay in the press release, “We wanted to design a room that celebrates all things ‘90s, and nothing screams childhood nostalgia more than these iconic designs.”

Added the Lisa Frank team, “Over the past four decades, Lisa Frank fans have grown up enjoying our art in many forms. Many of them now book hotel rooms for themselves and their families, and we are excited to partner with Hotels.com to be able to offer this immersive Lisa Frank experience.”

What exactly does this “immersive Lisa Frank experience” entail? A space that is replete with rainbows, animal prints, dolphins, puppies, and more. The custom-decorated penthouse, which is located in one of apartment and flat rental company Barsala’s Los Angeles properties, features a kitchen, bathroom, and living/bedroom space all decked out in Lisa Frank’s signature designs and characters. The bright pink canopy bed lights up; the giant window display looks like an actual rainbow; the kitchen cabinets resemble nothing so much as a scaled-down version of the old Lisa Frank headquarters building in Arizona; the office area is stocked with Lisa Frank stationary; and the bathroom literally lets you swim with dolphins — or at least, pictures of them — in an LED rainbow shower.

It is all, of course, extremely Instagrammable.

There’s also a minibar “stocked with everyone’s favorite ‘90s lunchbox treats,” as the press release puts it — and what's more, it's the rare free minibar, which automatically puts it in the top tier of hotel minibars before we even get to what's inside. But, uh, when you do get to the actual contents? It is full of all of the absurdly wonderful and terrible snack foods children of the ‘80s and ‘90s grew up munching on. (It’s me. I’m talking about me. I am that child of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and yes, I refuse to grow up. Have I mentioned that I have Toaster Strudels in my freezer right this very minute?) Take your pick of Cheez Balls, Gushers, those neon-colored drinks that come in little plastic barrels, Push Pops, Lucky Charms, and more.

Lisa Frank-themed swag that comes with the room includes plush robes and slipper sets, which are also “yours for the taking,” per the press release; it’s not clear whether there’s an extra charge for them, but if you’ve always dreamed of having a Lisa Frank bathrobe, now’s your chance.

Reservations for the Lisa Frank Flat open on Friday, Oct. 11, with stays available from Oct. 11 through Oct. 27. You’ll want to act fast if you want a chance to stay in the flat, though; odds are bookings are going to go incredibly quickly.

After a number of years spent out of the spotlight, Lisa Frank — both the person and the brand — seem like they’re poised for a comeback. This isn’t the first reappearance of Frank’s distinctive design aesthetic we’ve seen recently; just a little more than a month ago, for example, a different collab debuted — one between Lisa Frank and the tech accessories company CASETiFY. That collection, which included items such as phone cases, laptop skins, and PopSocket-like “ring holders,” proved to be so popular that it sold out within a week and a half — and, therefore, showing that there’s clearly still both an appetite and an audience for rainbow-colored unicorns, puppies, aliens, and food items among those who grew up with school supplies adorned with those same designs.

(CASETiFY is planning on doing one last restock of the Lisa Frank collection, so if you want in on it, you can sign up to get notified when it goes live here.)

And now, we’ve got this Hotels.com collab. Are more Lisa Frank experiences and products on the way? Only time will tell — but in the meantime, you can head here on Oct. 11 to access the Lisa Frank Flat listing on Hotels.com and book the room. Good luck!