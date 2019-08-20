What's more delicious than cheese? Cheese in ball form — snack ball form, that is. And now, lovers of PLANTERS Cheez Balls have something to be very excited about. You might have gotten hyped when Cheez Balls made a return to our lives and our tastebuds last year — but now, they're here to stay. The company has made it official that they are back for good and the orange-finger world is rejoicing. Too long have we had clean hands and empty hearts — let the Cheez dusting commence!

Because the Cheez Powder situation is about to get intense. It's not just the Cheez Balls that you have to look forward to. The company has also announced limited edition Cheez Ball Cheez Powder Shakers that lucky fans can win — we're talking about that dusty, cheesy goodness, right on its own, and ready to add to any food you love that needs a little cheesiness.

“After seeing fans’ excitement last year when Cheez Balls returned, we knew we had to find a way for Cheez Balls to stay,” Samantha Hess, brand manager for PLANTERS, explained in a press release. “To celebrate Cheez Balls being back, we’re giving fans more of the iconic flavor they’re obsessed with so they can enjoy the cheezy flavor on any food.”

If you want to get your hand on a shaker of sweet, sweet Cheez Powder, then tweet @MrPeanut with the food you'd love to cover with Cheez using the hashtag #CheezBallContest, any time from now to Sept. 1. Then 350 winners will get limited-edition shakers of their very own, to spread their love of all things Cheez far and wide.

But if you're in New York, things get even better. The company has teamed up with the Made From Scratch food Truck and chef and restaurateur Richard Blais, for a menu full of CHEEZ. We're talking Mac And Cheez Powder Poppers, we're talking Gooey Gouda Grilled Cheez, and more. Just head down to Astor Place and look for the (truly unfortunately named) NUTmobile on Aug. 21 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

There's a reason this news will be so popular — cheese lovers are intense. I say that as one of them. There's a reason that London is getting a cheese conveyor belt coming in September, a reason that you can get a two-pound cheese flight at Costco (or a 27-pound tub of mac and cheese). There's a reason cheese advent calendars exist. And the reason for all of these things is very, very simple — people really love cheese. They love it so damn much. And when you love it, you want a lot of it.

That's why the return of Cheez Ball for good is such an exciting development — you'll always be able to scratch that itch when it comes about. And for the people lucky enough to win a Cheez Powder Shaker? Well, they have a duty to shake it onto anyone and everyone. So get munching and get tweeting — because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.