This Man Tried To Buy Leggings For His Girlfriend & His Hilarious Text Messages Are Going Viral

We all know that the struggle is real when it comes to women's clothing, and it can be even more confusing when you're a guy who isn't familiar with the intricacies of a woman's wardrobe. For example, a couple of years ago my boyfriend wanted to buy me a dress as a birthday present, but when he went into my closet to look for my size he was met with a Calculus-level math equation. I had everything from XS to XL in there, spanning across the whole straight-size spectrum. When he walked into the kitchen — overwhelmed with questions — he asked me how I knew what sizes to buy, and I shrugged and said I just did. But that's because I've had decades of experience. A similar thing happened to a boyfriend in the UK recently, just with the riddle that is black women's leggings. A boyfriend hilariously struggled while buying leggings for his girlfriend, much to the amusement of Twitter.

Our story starts with 22-year-old Taylor-Anne Gallagher and her boyfriend, Tim. According to Buzzfeed News, while Tim was out shopping for her birthday, she texted him and asked if he could pick up a pair of black leggings while he was out at the shops. Since she was working all weekend she didn't have the time to pop out and get them herself, so she hoped he could take care of the errand for her. It seemed like a reasonable enough request, and Tim agreed.

But he quickly wished he hadn't.

He never went legging shopping before, and was staggered by all the options available. He texted her while on this journey of trying to crack the Lycra-pant-riddle, and the end results were hilarious.

Gallagher shared screenshots of the texts on Twitter, much to the amusement of everyone. "When you ask your boyf to pick you up a pair of leggings whilst he’s in town," she captioned.

You see the progression of his spiral, where at first he seemed confused, then moved onto bewildered, and then spiraled out into anarchy, where there were no more rules and he was forced to survive on instincts alone.

"There's so many types of leggings," he texted. "Why? For what reason?"

He followed up with, "Do you want ankle length or ones that don't say ankle length? Do you need ones with zips? Why do some have zips? This is incredible."

It quickly went downhill from there, especially when he spotted leggings have different thicknesses as well. "I'm feeling overwhelmed," he wrote. "No wonder the number of women with anxiety is on the rise."

It quickly spiraled from there, with him hilariously texting, "I've been in this shop for five days now. I miss the sun. Tay, I love you. Tell my family I love them too."

Then there was a false sense of being saved, where he wrote, "Wait, I think I see someone. Oh...No...nope, my bad. It was just a sign advertising another type of legging."

He eventually did make it out alive, but Twitter poured in with their support throughout the experience. So many people related to that scenario.

Other guys jumped into the thread, too, sharing how they know his pain.

Some popped in saying it's not just guys — there are plenty of women out there too who aren't well versed in the nuances of clothing options.

Others who own leggings found this tweet hilarious and relatable, because they knew just how many options were out there. You would think stretchy tights would be simple to buy, but just because it's basic doesn't mean there aren't a thousand reiterations.

And for everyone concerned, he did eventually buy her leggings. Gallagher responded:

Mission accomplished.